Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (35-39) at St. Paul Saints (40-35)

LAST NIGHT: The Indians put up four runs in the top of the first inning and continued to pile on in an 8-4 win over St. Paul last night. Tucupita Marcano led off the game with a single, his first hit since joining the Indians on Wednesday, and was driven home on a double by rehabber Colin Moran. A passed ball and two errors, combined with RBI singles by Cole Tucker and Hunter Owen, led to the four-run frame. The Saints cut the lead to one with three runs in the bottom of the second, sparked with a two-run, bases-loaded single off the bat of Sherman Johnson. Back-to-back two-out RBI doubles by T.J. Rivera and Anthony Alford in the fourth inning extended the Indians lead past St. Paul's reach, 7-3. Each team then traded runs in the fifth inning. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Indians, their longest since losing five in a row from July 2-7.

A WINNING VIEAUX: Since taking the loss on June 29 vs. Iowa, Cam Vieaux has now gone 4-0 over his last five starts between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, with wins in his last three consecutive starts. Last night he surrendered four runs in 5.0 innings and walked away with the win over St. Paul when the Indians backed him with eight runs. He excelled for the Curve in four starts before being promoted to Indianapolis on Wednesday, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA (4er/21.0ip), 22 strikeouts, 0.67 WHIP and .149 average against (11-for-74) in four starts.

CAPTAIN REDBIRD RETURNS: Colin Moran began his second rehab assignment with Indianapolis yesterday and went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and run scored in the first inning. In four total games with the Indians this season, Moran has gone 4-for-11 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI. He was most recently placed on the 10-day injured list on July 1 with a pisiform bone fracture in his left wrist after being hit by a pitch on June 28 at Colorado.

RIVERA'S RBI: T.J. Rivera entered as a pinch hitter for Colin Moran in the fourth inning and went 2-for-3 with a two-run double last night. It was his second multi-RBI performance in as many games after hitting a two-run homer on Thursday night. Of his six multi-RBI games this season with Indianapolis, five have come in the month of July.

STRATTON SCORELESS: Hunter Stratton and Joe Jacques combined for four scoreless innings in relief of Cam Vieaux last night to seal the Indians win. Stratton, a 24-year-old right-hander, allowed two hits over a pair of scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut after being promoted from Double-A Altoona on July 23. In 20 relief outings with the Curve, he went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA (4er/25.1ip) and 44 strikeouts.

TONIGHT: After winning their first game of the series last night, the Indians will look to cut St. Paul's lead in the series to one game tonight. RHP James Marvel will look to bounce back from his last two starts and build on his first start against St. Paul this season. On May 21, he allowed just one unearned run in 5.1 innings. For the Saints, RHP Drew Strotman will make his first start since being traded to Minnesota from Tampa Bay on July 22. In 13 games (12 starts) with Durham this season. he has gone 7-2 with a 3.39 ERA (22er/58.1ip) and 62 strikeouts. He has allowed just one run in three July starts (14.0ip).

GONZALEZ REHABBING: Pittsburgh announced today that infielder Erik Gonzalez will begin a rehab assignment with the Indians tonight. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 2 with a right oblique strain. In 71 games with Pittsburgh this season, he hit .232 (51-for-220) with 10 extra-base hits and 21 RBI. In 2019, Gonzalez made his first appearance on a rehab assignment with the Indians since being traded to Pittsburgh from Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2018 and hit .192 (15-for-78).

ALTOONA ARM: John O'Reilly was promoted from Double-A Altoona today and is active for Indy's game at St. Paul tonight. In 22 games with Altoona this season, he has gone 3-3 with a 5.09 ERA (20er/35.1ip). He was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent in 2017.

THE HOT STOVE: Early on Friday, Pittsburgh announced that LHP Braeden Ogle was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for catcher Abrahan Gutierrez. Ogle appeared in 24 games out of the bullpen for Indianapolis this season and went 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA (11er/31.2ip) and 42 strikeouts. Since June 24 he has strung together 10 impressive outings, compiling a 2-0 record, 0.69 ERA (1er/13.0ip), 0.92 WHIP and .143 average against (6-for-42).

AT THE DEADLINE: At the 4 PM ET MLB trade deadline yesterday, LHP Austin Davis was dealt to Boston in exchange for infielder Michael Chavis. Davis appeared in 11 games with the Indians this season and went 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA (4er/14.0ip) and 18 strikeouts. Chavis has split time between the Red Sox and Triple-A Worcester this season, hitting .263 (25-for-95) in 24 games with the WooSox. In another late-afternoon deal, RHP Richard Rodriguez was sent to Atlanta in exchange for RHPs Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito.

