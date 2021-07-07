Three-Game Worcester Win Streak Snapped against IronPigs

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - A four-run fifth pushed the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-31) to a 5-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox (33-22) on Wednesday night, snapping the WooSox' five-game win streak at Coca-Cola Park.

Lehigh Valley took the lead in the third inning versus Worcester starter Raynel Espinal. Ruben Tejada was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, and after a groundout, a single put runners on the corners. Nick Maton stepped up and flied it to center, scoring one on the sac-fly to put the IronPigs up 1-0.

Two innings later, they broke the game wide open. Lehigh Valley smacked three straight singles, and an RBI walk dealt by Espinal to Dalton Guthrie brought one home. Maton came up next and drove a fly ball deep to center-centerfielder Jarren Duran started in, went back and ultimately had the ball go off his glove. By the time it was retrieved, two runs were in on the long RBI single. Espinal then got a ground ball for the first out (his final pitch of the game), and reliever John Schreiber entered to induce a run-scoring groundout by Mickey Moniak and a strikeout to end the frame.

Altogether, four of five baserunners scored, and the IronPigs led 5-0 after five. Espinal's day finished after 4.2 innings, allowing five runs, six hits, two walks and two strikeouts. The right-hander took his first loss since May 5, snapping a career-long seven-game win streak.

The WooSox put two on with two out in the top of the sixth, and Tate Matheny delivered their first run. The outfielder laced a hard single to right to score Cordero, the third hit of the day for the road team.

On the mound, Jose Adames made his Worcester debut an inning later. The right-hander was called up earlier this week from AA-Portland after posting a 2.33 ERA and delivered a scoreless seventh.

Yairo Muñoz crushed a solo shot to left with two outs in the ninth to make it 5-2, but Lehigh Valley got the final out to seal its first home win against Worcester since June 16.

The WooSox continue the six-game series versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Radio coverage starts live at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Kyle Hart (4-4, 4.66) goes against David Parkinson (0-5, 6.65 ERA).

