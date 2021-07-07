Mark Appel Leads IronPigs to Win

July 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-32) were able to get a strong start by Mark Appel (2-0) on Wednesday evening against the Worcester Red Sox (33-22). Appel pitched five shutout innings to lead the IronPigs to a 5-1 win over the WooSox.

Nick Maton put the IronPigs on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the third inning when he hit a sacrifice fly against Raynel Espinal (7-2) to score Charlie Tilson. The IronPigs led 1-0. The IronPigs broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning when they scored four runs against Espinal to take a 5-0 lead.

Dalton Guthrie walked with the bases loaded to score Rafael Marchan then Maton hit a two-run single to score Austin Listi and Tilson. Guthrie was able to score on an RBI groundout by Mickey Moniak for the fourth run of the inning.

The WooSox got a run against Mauricio Llovera in the top of the sixth inning when Tate Matheny hit an RBI single to score Franchy Cordero. Yairo Munoz hit a home run against J.D. Hammer in the top of the ninth inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 5-2.

The IronPigs and WooSox return to action on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

