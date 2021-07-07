Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 7, 2021

July 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, July 7th 6:00 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (21-34) at Louisville Bats (22-32) Game 2 of 6

Louisville Slugger Field / Louisville, KY Game #56 of 130 Road Game #26 of 65

RHP Jake Woodford (0-1, 18.00 ERA) vs. RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-0, 0.00 ERA, MLB Rehab)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series-opener in Louisville by a score of 9-3. The Bats jumped on Memphis starter Matthew Liberatore early, scoring twice in the first inning, three times in the second and two more times in the third. The Louisville offense had a huge night, putting up 18 hits while seven players had at least two hits. The Redbirds scored their three runs on a solo home run from Juan Yepez, an RBI groundout from Evan Mendoza and a pinch-hit RBI single from Clint Coulter. The bullpen was a bright spot for the 'Birds, as Grant Black, Garrett Williams and Roel Ramírez did not allow an earned run in 3.1 innings of work.

Memphis Starter: Jake Woodford will make the start for the Redbirds tonight. Woodford was optioned to Memphis on June 28 and made his first start of the season last Friday against Jacksonville. The 24-year-old struggled that day, allowing four runs in 2.0 innings. The rest of Woodford's season has been spent in the major leagues with St. Louis in a relief role. In 17 outings with the Cardinals, Woodford has posted a 4.62 ERA in 25.1 innings. He also made 12 appearances with St. Louis in 2020. No stranger to the Redbirds, Woodford spent extended time with Memphis in 2018 and 2019. Today will be his 40th career start in a 'Birds uniform. Woodford was selected by the Cardinals with the 39th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Plant High School in Tampa, FL.

Louisville Starter: Jeff Hoffman takes the ball for Louisville this evening. This will be Hoffman's fourth start of an MLB rehab assignment that began on June 22. In his first three rehab starts, Hoffman has not allowed an earned run in 10.0 innings. The 28-year-old is coming back from a right shoulder injury that has kept him on the Injured List since May 27. In 10 starts with Cincinnati this season, Hoffman is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA. Hoffman has been in the major leagues since 2016, with each season prior to 2021 being spent with the Colorado Rockies. In 78 career MLB appearances, Hoffman has a 6.13 ERA. The Latham, NY native was the ninth overall selection in the 2014 MLB Draft by Toronto out of East Carolina. He was traded to Colorado in July of 2015 as part of the deal that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto and Jose Reyes to Colorado. He was dealt to Cincinnati in November of 2020 as part of a four-player trade.

Headed to the Mile High City: Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman were named to the Sirius XM Futures' Game roster last week. Those two 'Birds will be competing at Coors Field in Colorado on July 11 against the premier prospects in professional baseball.

Going for the Gold: Brandon Dickson has been named to the United States National Team that will be competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this month. After pitching eight seasons in Japan, Dickson will return to the Land of the Rising Sun with Team USA. The Olympic baseball tournament begins in July 27.

Big Series for the Backstop: Ali Sánchez was on fire last week against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The catcher went 9-16 in the series with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Sánchez had two separate three-hit games in the series. After a hit on Tuesday in the series-opener in Louisville, Sánchez extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Juan's the One: Juan Yepez is one of the hottest hitters in Triple-A baseball right now. The 23-year-old has hits in 14 of his last 16 games, batting .315 with three home runs, eight RBI, 11 runs, two doubles and five walks over that span. Yepez went deep and reached base three times in the series-opener at Louisville last night.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.