Martinez Turns in Stellar Start in Shutout Loss

PAPILLION, Neb. - Left-hander Marcelo Martinez allowed just one run in 6.0 innings to record a quality start, but the Omaha Storm Chasers failed to score in a 2-0 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday at Werner Park.

Martinez (Loss, 1-2) faced just five batters over the minimum in his outing, his longest at the Triple-A level. He yielded his lone run of the night in the fifth inning, when Toledo (31-24) third baseman Yariel Gonzalez lofted a solo home run down the left-field line.

It was the third quality start of the season for an Omaha (35-20) starter, and the first since right-hander Scott Blewett on June 5 vs. Iowa. Martinez scattered six hits while striking out three and walking one on 82 pitches.

The Chasers offense was held quiet by right-hander Ricardo Pinto (Win, 4-1), who tossed 7.0 shutout innings and didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. Omaha had a chance to score in the first, but Gonzalez made a diving catch on a line drive from first baseman Ryan McBroom to end the inning and prevent a run from scoring.

McBroom tallied the Chasers' first hit in the fourth, but was later thrown out at the plate by JaCoby Jones trying to score from second base on a single by designated hitter Gabriel Cancel.

Pinto allowed four hits while striking out six and walking two in his 7.0 innings before handing the ball to right-hander Angel De Jesus (Save, 2), who retired the final six batters of the game for Toledo.

Jones extended the Mud Hens' lead in the seventh with a solo home run to right-center field against left-hander Gabe Speier.

The Storm Chasers continue their six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens (DET) on Thursday, when left-hander Daniel Lynch (4-2, 5.12) starts against left-hander Derek Holland (MLB Rehab). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

