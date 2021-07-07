SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 7, 2021

July 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (15-38) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (35-16)

G1: RHP Jesús Reyes (0-6, 6.59 ERA) vs. RHP Brody Koerner (2-3, 3.86 ERA)

G2: LHP Anthony Banda (3-2, 6.86 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-0, 2.20 ERA)

| Games 52 & 53 | Home Games 23 & 24 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | July 7, 2021 | First Pitch 5:05 p.m. |

KINGS OF THE HILL: Despite dropping the final two games of the weekend to Worcester, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre enters Tuesday's matchup with Syracuse with the best record in Triple-A at 35-16 (.686). This season, the RailRiders have set club records for best record through 40 games and 50 games. The RailRiders are on pace for an 89-41 season in 2021's 130-game Triple-A schedule, which roughly projects to a 96-44 season in a normal 140-game schedule. The RailRiders finished a franchise best 91-52 (.636) in 2016, when SWB captured its first and only Triple-A National Championship. SWB's .680 winning percentage is the third-best of any team in the majors or minors, with Charleston (37-16, .698) has the best record in baseball. At +94, the RailRiders have the second-best run differential in Triple-A, trailing only Durham's +122. Sugar Land (HOU) is third in Triple-A at +67.

BEAT THE METS: PNC Field is quickly turning into a house of horrors for the Syracuse Mets. In the first series between the clubs in Moosic this season, the RailRiders completed a five-game sweep of the Mets, a series which included two walk-off wins and four come-from-behind victories. Overall, under the Mets affiliation, Syracuse is just 2-13 at PNC Field, and has lost 12 straight contests to the RailRiders in NEPA, including the legendary Game 141 of the 2019 regular season. Overall, the RailRiders have won 14 of their last 15 games against Syracuse, dating back to 2019.

CAN'T STOP, WON'T STOP (REACHING BASE): RailRiders outfielder Trey Amburgey made RailRiders history this season, reaching base safely three times to extend his on-base streak to 33 games. In doing so, he passed Brandon Drury, who had a 32-game on-base streak in the 2018 season for the longest such streak in the RailRiders era (2013 - Present). Here is a look inside the numbers during Trey's incredible run:

- The streak began on August 26, 2019, when Amburgey went 1-for-3 with a HBP at the Pawtucket Red Sox.

- He has hit .333/.421/.590 during the now 39-game streak, with 30 R, 14 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 39 RBI, 19 BB, 40 K and 5 HBP.

- The streak has included 10 multi-hit games and 12 multi-RBI games.

- During the streak, Amburgey has only gone hitless five times, including in each of the final three games at Worcester (6/30-7/3).

- That is the first time Amburgey has been held hitless in three straight games since 6/9 (1) - 6/11/2019, when he went 0-10 across 3 contests.

- Amburgey had a 20-game hitting streak from 9/1/19 to 6/13/21 as part of the longer on-base streak, snapped on 6/15 vs Syracuse. He then hit in eight straight games, and has a hit in 29 of his last 34 games played.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE!: In addition to Trey Amburgey's impressive stretch, the RailRiders offense features three other players with double-digit on-base streaks. Outfielder Estevan Florial carries a 17-game on-base streak into play on Wednesday night, infielder Hoy Park has reached base safely in 29 consecutive games, and outfielder Ryan LaMarre is the owner of a 13-game streak. Park sports a .510 OBP during his streak, which has propelled him to the Triple-A East lead in OBP (.497), SLG (.609), and OPS (1.106), and second in the league in AVG (.343. Both Greg Allen (22 games) and Rob Brantly (10 games) saw their on-base streaks snapped in last Thursday's quasi-doubleheader in Worcester.

HIGHWAY ROBBERY: After stealing just 39 bases in their first 45 games, the RailRiders have been on a roll since the start of the series at Worcester last Tuesday. In its last six games, SWB is 19-for-21 (.904) in stolen base attempts, including a team-record tying seven on 6/29 at Worcester and another five on 7/6 vs Syracuse. Seven steals in a game tied a franchise mark set by the SWB Yankees on June 6, 2008 against the Norfolk Tides. Andrew Velazquez accomplished the rare feat of stealing three bases in one inning, while Estevan Florial (2), Hoy Park and Ryan LaMarre (1 each) all stole bags against the Red Sox. The barrage has SWB up to 58 steals on the year, fourth in Triple-A East, with Syracuse and Worcester leading the way with 68.

BULLS ON PARADE: Since Kyle Barraclough relieved Albert Abreu in the sixth inning of the RailRiders game at Buffalo on Friday, June 11, the SWB bullpen has performed at an amazing clip. In the last 24 days, the bullpen has combined for a 2.19 ERA (25 ER/102.2 IP), while allowing just 77 hits, 29 walks and recording 123 strikeouts. The current stretch has lowered SWB's bullpen ERA to 2.88 on the season, tied for the third-best in MiLB (1st, Harrisburg, 2.41). The bullpen's 29 wins are tied for second-most in the minors behind only Tampa's 35.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.