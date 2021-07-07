Miller Blasts Chasers to Comeback, Walk-Off Win over Mud Hens

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored six unanswered runs, including a game-tying home run by first baseman Ryan McBroom and a walk-off home run by designated hitter Anderson Miller, to come-from-behind and beat the Toledo Mud Hens, 7-5, in 10 innings on Tuesday at Werner Park.

Trailing, 5-1, in the bottom of the eighth, Miller cranked a solo home run down the right-field line to pull Omaha (35-14) within three. Then, with runners on first and second and one out in the bottom of the ninth, McBroom crushed a game-tying, three-run homer to left field to knot the score, 5-5, and send the game to extra innings. It was McBroom's league-leading 17th home run of the season.

Right-hander Jake Newberry (Win, 1-1) kept Toledo (30-24) off the board in the top of the 10th inning to set up Miller's moment in the bottom of the 10th.

With placed runner Gabriel Cancel at second base, Miller, leading off the bottom of the 10th inning, mashed a 3-1 pitch from left-hander Robbie Ray, Jr. (Loss, 2-6) over the centerfield fence to lift the Chasers to a series-opening win. It was Miller's second home run of the game, tying his career high.

It was Omaha's fourth walk-off win of the season (5/6 vs. STP, 5/27 vs. IND, 6/1 vs. IOW) and second walk-off home run in 2021 (Ryan O'Hearn, 6/1 vs. IOW).

The Chasers scored first, plating a run in the second inning when left fielder Rudy Martin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Toledo jumped in front in the fourth when right-hander Scott Blewett walked three consecutive batters and yielded a grand slam to Renato Nuñez. The Mud Hens added a run in the fifth on a solo home run by Isaac Paredes.

Omaha's bullpen arms of right-hander Grant Gavin, right-hander Jace Vines, right-hander Domingo Tapia, and Newberry combined for 6.0 scoreless innings.

