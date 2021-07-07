Saints Take Second Straight Game over Iowa

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (21-32) lost their second straight game of the series by a score of 4-2 to the St. Paul Saints (27-28), Wednesday at Principal Park.

Michael Hermosillo gave Iowa their first lead of the series in the first inning with a solo home run. Tyler Ladendorf added to Iowa's lead, scoring in the third inning on a wild pitch by Juan Minaya, bringing the I-Cubs lead to 2-0.

Iowa's starter Ryan Kellogg, who threw three scoreless frames to start the night, would get touched-up in the fourth inning. St. Paul scratched across three runs on a double, sacrifice fly and a single to take a 3-2 lead.

Justin Steele made his fourth appearance with Iowa on major league rehab, tossing 2.2 innings allowing one run on two hits and two walks. Trailing 4-2, Scott Effross and Kyle Ryan combined to throw 2.1 scoreless frames, giving Iowa a chance in the ninth.

Hermosillo got on for the third time of the game with a walk, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Nick Vincent would strikeout Trayce Thompson to end the game. Vincent earned his third save of the year and gave St. Paul a 2-0 lead in the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Justin Steele threw 2.2 innings of one-run ball, his longest outing since June 21, 2019. The lefty allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out one.

- Iowa is now 0-8 in eight games against St. Paul at Principal Park. They have been outscored 57-21 in those eight games.

- Iowa stranded 11 runners on-base, going just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Iowa and St. Paul are set to face off in game three of the series tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

