Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (27-27) at Columbus Clippers (25-29)

July 7, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Huntington Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #55 / Road #31: Indianapolis Indians (27-27) at Columbus Clippers (25-29)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (3-1, 4.32) vs. RHP Heath Fillmyer (1-1, 6.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians lost, 1-0, in walk-off fashion for the sixth time this season following two stellar, scoreless pitching performances on both sides at Columbus last night. With runners at second and third with one out for lefty Joe Jacques following eight scoreless innings, Trenton Brooks singled into right field to score the winning Clippers run. The Indians were held to just three hits in Tuesday night's shutout with three perfect innings by Columbus starter Brad Peacock and two by Kyle Dowdy to end the game. Two of Columbus' six hits came off Mitch Keller in his five-inning scoreless outing, and two came off Jacques for the win in the ninth. In the middle innings of relief, Austin Davis and Shea Spitzbarth combined for three scoreless innings.

C(0-1)UMBUS: Last night was the Indians first 1-0 loss since July 4, 2017 vs. Columbus at Victory Field when Steven Brault allowed just one run on three hits. That was the Indians' sixth 1-0 loss of the 2017 campaign and second vs. Columbus that season (also: April 10). In the Victory Field era, Indianapolis has been shut out by Columbus in a one-run game five total times, the first three coming at Huntington Park. More information about those games is listed below.

Aug. 6, 2004: Andy Phillips' RBI triple off Jason Childers in the seventh inning was the only extra-base hit of the game.

Aug. 1, 2016: Jesus Aguilar singled home Yandy Diaz, who reached via an error in the fourth inning, to score an unearned run off Chad Kuhl.

Aug. 10, 2016 (1): Tyler Glasnow surrendered a first-inning solo home run to Jesus Aguilar as one of only three Columbus hits.

COOL AND COLLECTED: After allowing back-to-back singles in the first inning, Mitch Keller retired 14 consecutive batters to end his scoreless performance at Columbus last night. After the two hits, Keller only allowed one ball out to the outfield and collected four strikeouts in the outing. It was his second scoreless outing with the Indians after tossing one perfect frame in relief on June 16 vs. Memphis. He has allowed just one earned run with nine strikeouts in as many innings over his past two starts as his innings limit steadily increases. His five innings last night was his longest with the Indians this season and his longest split between Indy and Pittsburgh since May 29 (2) vs. Colorado.

SCRIPT FLIPPED ON SERIES OPENERS: With the loss to Columbus last night, the Indians have now lost their past three series opening games dating back to June 22 at Louisville. All three of the last series-opening losses have come against sub-.500 teams in the Triple-A East Midwest Division, and the losses at Louisville and vs. Iowa last week led to the Indians losing each series, four games to two. Prior to June 22, the Indians were 6-1 in the first game of each series with their lone loss coming at now-division leading Omaha on May 25. They were swept by Omaha in that series and are 0-3 when losing the first game of a series. When winning the first game of a series, the Indians hold a 4-1-1 record.

WELCOME HOME: Tanner Anderson, Pittsburgh's 20th round selection of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft, was signed by his former team as a minor league free agent yesterday and assigned to Indianapolis. Anderson returns to Indianapolis after making his Triple-A debut with the Indians in 2018 on his way to the majors. He made 39 relief appearances with Indy during that campaign and went 3-2 with a 2.64 ERA (18er/61.1ip) and 49 strikeouts. He made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh on July 2, 2018 and made six relief appearances with the Pirates that season. He was traded to Oakland on Nov. 20, 2018 in exchange for a Player To Be Named Later and was in the A's system until his release on May 3, 2021.

NEWBIE: Outfielder Fabricio Macias was promoted from High-A Greensboro to Indianapolis yesterday and made his Triple-A debut last night as a pinch hitter. The outfielder played in 44 games with the Grasshoppers and hit .316 (54-for-171) with 17 extra-base hits and 38 RBI to begin the season. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 21, 2018 after spending 2016-17 in the Mexican League. In 73 games with Saraperos De Saltillo in 2017, he hit .318 (55-for-173).

TONIGHT: After losing their fourth consecutive game last night and dropping to .500 for the first time since June 12, the Indians will look to go back above .500 tonight at Columbus. RHP Steven Wright will take the mound for the Indians for his ninth start of the season after taking losses in his previous two outings at Louisville and vs. Iowa. RHP Heath Fillmyer will face Indy's linep for the second time this season after he took the loss in Game 2 of a doubleheader on June 4, giving up five runs in three innings. In his last start on July 1, he tossed five one-hit frames at Toledo.

RETURN TO HUNTINGTON PARK: The Indians returned to Huntington Park this week after finishing the 2019 season with a winning record in Columbus' home park. The Clippers took the 2019 series, 9-15, behind a 2-10 showing at Victory Field, but the Indians offense boomed in the hitters' park on the road to take seven of 12 games. After Columbus won the season-opening series, three games to one, the Indians flipped the script and won six of their last eight games in Columbus. In those final eight games, the Indians outscored the Clippers, 61-46. They also hit four home runs in each of the final two games and finished the season with a total of 20 home runs in 12 games at Huntington Park.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.