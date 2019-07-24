Three Concerts Highlight the Fun at Werner Park this Weekend

PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a short weekend homestand which will include live music on the concourse following the completion of each game. Both Friday and Saturday will feature a post-game fireworks show as well. Tickets for all games are still available and can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets.

Friday, July 26th (6:35pm) vs. San Antonio Missions

Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks: The skies ignite on Friday evenings at Werner Park with a post-game fireworks spectacular presented by Hy-Vee.

Special post-game country concert presented by Just BARE Chicken & U Pull-it featuring Nashville country artist Jameson Rodgers. Mississippi native and former college baseball player Jameson Rodgers initially made his mark in Nashville as a behind-the-scenes songwriter, scoring cuts with Florida Georgia Line as he was working on his own music. After independently releasing his self-titled EP in 2016, Rodgers enjoyed a breakthrough streaming hit with his song "Midnight Daydream," which presently has over 13 million spins. He followed that with another EP in 2018, garnering millions of streams for the tracks "Missing One" and "Some Girls." More info on https://www.jamesonrodgers.com.

Saturday, July 27th (6:35pm) vs. San Antonio Missions

Fireworks show presented by Werner Enterprises: The skies will ignite for the second straight evening, with a post-game firework show.

Faith & Family Night post-game concert featuring Christian pop artist Stars Go Dim. Formed in 2007 as a mainstream pop band, today Stars Go Dim is the moniker for Christian pop artist and songwriter Chris Cleveland. After years at the helm of an acclaimed independent secular band and more than a decade leading worship at Tulsa's Asbury United Methodist Church-one of America's largest congregations-Cleveland found success in the Christian format with his self-titled debut album. The singer has garnered three Top 5 hits and a massive No. 1 radio smash with "You Are Loved." In addition, Stars Go Dim has toured with for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle and Phil Wickham, among others, and has been featured on the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular. More info at https://starsgodim.com.

Sunday, July 28th (2:05pm) vs. Flying Chanclas de San Antonio

Copa de la Diversion: Fans are welcome to come out to Werner Park for a fun atmosphere celebrating Hispanic and Latinx culture and traditions as the Storm Chasers suit up as the Cazadores de Tormentas once again.

Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by Raising Cane's: Fans will have the chance to play catch on the outfield at Werner Park prior to Sunday evening's game (weather permitting). Gates will open at 12:45pm, with the field open for approximately 30 minutes.

Nebraska Medicine Family FUNday: Sundays are still the perfect day for families, featuring clowns & balloon artists and visits from Wildlife Encounters. Join Nebraska Medicine for booth activities on health and wellness, take your picture in the photo booth and register to win great prizes.

Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday: Fans who bring two (2) Hy-Vee Canned Good items to be donated to Open Door Mission will receive a FREE McDonald's Berm ticket to that day's game.

Post-Game Concert featuring Mariachi Zapata: Local band, Mariachi Zapata will be playing on the concourse stage for an energetic stage show following the game. From traditional mariachi music to popular songs from Puerto Rico, Cuba and Mexico, Omaha's Mariachi Zapata has been entertaining audiences large and small all over the region for years.

Single game tickets for all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

