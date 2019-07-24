River Cats' Playoff Chase Heats up against Rainiers this Weekend

July 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats return from their longest road trip of the year with the playoff race heating up. They are set to take on the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday, July 26. The homestand features Gamer Night, live music and drink specials for Orange Friday, Faith and Family Night, the return of Dorados de Sacramento, and two fireworks shows!

Friday, July 26 - River Cats vs. Tacoma Rainiers:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Gamer Night: Insert your coins, grab your extra life, and get ready to plug in to Gamer Night! Come out and celebrate all the games you know and love, from Pac-Man to APEX. Help us bring Gamer Night to life!

- #OrangeFriday: Live music from Locked-N-Loaded and----- $2 off craft beers in the Knee Deep Alley from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and postgame fireworks!

Saturday, July 27 - River Cats vs. Tacoma Rainiers:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Television Broadcast: Live on CW31/KMAX. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Faith and Family Night: Come out for a great night of fun and fellowship at Raley Field, with a special pregame worship concert from Two on Tuesday, and a time of sharing and testimony with our Team Chaplain and River Cats players and coaches.

- Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Sutter Health: Enjoy a themed fireworks show following every Saturday night game.

- Food Truck: Bacon Mania food truck will be on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

Sunday, July 28 - Dorados de Sacramento vs. La Familia de Tacoma:

- Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 12:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Raley's Something Extra Sundays: Fans who bring a canned food donation of two items will receive a $5 food and beverage voucher for use at Raley Field food and beverage storefronts and portables.

- Dorados de Sacramento: The River Cats will take the field as the Dorados de Sacramento and the ballpark will be filled with music, dancing, and fun for all.

- Sunday Funday: Sunday Funday features pregame player autographs, face painters, and the Smile Generation Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.