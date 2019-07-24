Missions Fall to Iowa to Even the Series

SAN ANTONIO - In a back-and-forth Wednesday night ballgame at The Wolff, the Iowa Cubs got the better of the Missions in a 5-4 victory. With the game tied in the eighth inning, the Cubs took the lead with an RBI single. Cubs outfielder Donnie Dewees recorded the save in the ninth inning.

The Missions jumped out to an early lead scoring twice in the first inning. Mauricio Dubon launched his 15th home run of the season and then Hernan Perez scored after Tyrone Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Missions a 2-0 lead.

The Cubs began their comeback in the third inning. Cubs outfielder Ian Happ drove in his 53rd run of the season with an RBI single, scoring Jim Adduci.

The following inning, the Cubs tied things up at two. Cubs infielder Trent Giambrone drove in his 50th run of the season with an RBI double which scored P.J. Higgins.

The Cubs took the lead in the sixth inning off Missions reliever Jimmy Nelson. With one out, P.J. Higgins doubled and then scored on the next at-bat courtesy of a two-run home run off the bat of Trent Giambrone. The Cubs lead 4-2 going into the bottom of the sixth.

The lead didn't last long for Iowa as the Missions tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Taylor lead off the inning with a solo home run. The long ball was his seventh of the season and first since May 31st. Following a triple from Trent Grisham, Dubon drove in his second run of the night with an RBI single to tie the game at four.

The Cubs regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning. Giambrone lead off the inning with a single, stole second base and reached third on a fielding error during the stolen base. Giambrone scored two at-bats later thanks to an RBI single from Dixon Machado. The Cubs took a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Thomas Jankins was the starting pitcher for the Missions. He did not factor into the decision. He went five innings, allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, with three walks and five strikeouts.

Jimmy Nelson began his rehab assignment tonight with the Missions. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits, and walked three batters.

Donnie Hart records his third loss of the season, falling to 4-3 on the season.

Tyson Miller got the start for the Iowa Cubs. Miller was pulled during the first inning after recording two outs. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and walked three batters. Dakota Mekkes replaced him on the mound and struck out the next batter.

Randy Rosario records his first win of the season, improving to 1-2 on the year. Cubs utility man Donnie Dewees came on to pitch the ninth and recorded the save in his first career pitching performance.

The Missions will finish their three-game series with the Iowa Cubs Thursday Night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Bubba Derby (4-6, 5.11) is scheduled to start for San Antonio against right-hander Matt Swarmer (5-9, 5.88) for Iowa. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 63-40 on the season.

Travis Shaw extended his on-base streak to 15 games after going 1-for-2 with two walks

With a ninth inning single, Hernan Perez has hit safely in 13 of the last 14 games he's played in.

Jimmy Nelson began his rehab assignment tonight. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits, and walked three.

Tyrone Taylor's sixth inning home run was his first home run since May 23rd.

