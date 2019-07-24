Dodgers Slug Past Sounds Again

July 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds couldn't keep up with the powerful Oklahoma City Dodgers offense and suffered a 10-6 setback in front of 8,211 fans at First Tennessee Park Wednesday night.

One night after scoring 16 runs on 19 hits, Oklahoma City put up 10 runs on 12 hits. They scored two in the first, three in the sixth and notched a five-spot in the seventh.

Edwin Rios started the scoring for the Dodgers with a two-run blast off Nashville starter Wes Benjamin in the first inning. Benjamin settled in and didn't allow any more runs until the sixth.

Nashville's offense picked up the pace and evened the game at 2-2 in the third. Matt Davidson scored on a passed ball and Scott Heineman knotted the game with a run-scoring single.

Davidson put on a power display in the fifth when he launched his team-leading 24th home run of the season, a solo shot to the berm in left-center to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead.

Oklahoma City's DJ Peters made it a 3-3 game when he belted a solo homer in the top of the sixth. Benjamin allowed a walk and a double and departed after 5 1/3 innings. Joe Barlow was summoned and retired Connor Joe, but then allowed a two-run single to Shane Peterson to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

The Sounds answered again with a pair of runs in the home half to tie the game at 5-5. Christian Lopes had an RBI single and then came around to score on a throwing error by Dodgers pitcher Chris Nunn.

From there it was all Oklahoma City. They scored five runs on five hits in the top of the seventh and held the lead for the rest of the night.

The series finale is scheduled for Thursday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Seth Maness (5-3, 5.55) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Tony Gonsolin (1-3, 4.81) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 10-6 loss, the Sounds dropped to 42-60 in 2019.

Zack Granite extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the sixth. He's hitting .300 (11-for-37) with 4 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 2 RBI.

Matt Davidson extended his on-base streak to 17 games when he was hit by a pitch in the third inning.

Davidson hit his 24th home run of the season. He is tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.