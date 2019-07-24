Game Notes vs. Tacoma

July 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Tonight's Game:

After taking game one by a score of 10-7, the Aces will look to back-to-back wins with Jon Duplantier taking the mound. It is the first start for Reno since May 24 against El Paso for the Arizona Diamondbacks' top pitching prospect. He enters the game with an 0-2 record and 4.76 ERA for the Biggest Little City. For the D-backs in 2019, he's compiled a 1-1 record and 4.32 ERA over 25 innings pitched. The No. 58 overall prospect according to MLB Pipleline is rehabbing from shoulder inflammation. The Rainiers will counter with lefty Anthony Misiewicz. Reno hitters are no stranger to the southpaw. They have seen him twice this season scoring a total of 11 runs over 7.1 innings. Misiewicz started against the Aces the day the squad scored 25 runs on May 20. He lasted 1.2 innings and gave up six earned runs including three home runs that day.

Promotions:

#DubDays: Wings, Wine, & Whiskey

Six wings for $5.00. Three wing sauce options with one surprise flavor each week. $6.00 wine and whiskey specials.

Boomer BOGO

Buy One, Get One Free, fans ages 50+. *does not include Standing Room Only *Available ONLY at the Ticket Office

Notes:

Player Movement: The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated outfielder David Peralta from the 10-day injured list earlier this morning. Infielder and Aces' fan favorite Ildemaro Vargas was optioned back to Triple-A Reno as the corresponding move. In 2019 for the Aces, Vargas owns a .406 average (13-for-32) in eight games played. On April 14, he recorded his 400th hit for Reno making him the all-time hit king for the franchise. In 294 games for the Aces, he owns a .321 career average and .367 on-base percentage.

Homer Happy: With four home runs a night ago, the Aces now have 35 longballs against the Rainiers this season. It is the most against any one team and the clubs have two remaining contests to play. Kevin Cron has eight big flies against Tacoma this year, Yasmany Tomas is second on the team with six.

Give 'em the Gink: Including last night, Kevin Ginkel has struck out the side in his last four appearances. He started the streak on July 11 while pitching for Double-A Jackson and continued it over his last three outings for Reno. The University of Arizona alum has 30 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched with three saves this season for the Aces.

Updated Top 30: MLB Pipeline released an updated Top 100 prospect list today, as well as the top 30 prospects for each team. Shortstop Jazz Chisholm of Double-A Jackson remained at the top of the list for the Arizona Diamondbacks like he has all season. However, several Aces made the cut. Jon Duplantier was listed as the D-backs No. 2 prospect and No. 58 overall in baseball. Taylor Widener came in at No. 4 for Arizona. Andy Young came in at No. 10. Domingo Leyba at No. 23. Kevin Ginkel was listed at No. 28, and last but not least, Kevin Cron came in at No. 30 for the organization.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.