OKC Dodgers to Host Hometown Heroes Presented by Boeing Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will honor the service and dedication of local military members and their families Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during Hometown Heroes presented by Boeing.

The second Hometown Heroes night of the season opens a three-game series between the Memphis Redbirds and Dodgers that continues Saturday with Marvel Super Hero Night, presented by Courtyard by Marriott, and a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday.

The Dodgers play Memphis at 7:05 p.m. Friday and special festivities will be held throughout the night of celebration, starting with a pregame flyover and culminating with postgame fireworks presented by Bank of America.

Dodgers players and coaches will wear special camouflage jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off via the DASH Auction app, which is available for free via the App Store and Google Play Store. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation.

"Our Hometown Heroes nights are always some of our most anticipated dates on our schedule because they provide us with the opportunity to show our gratitude to our local service members and their families first-hand," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "These commemorative nights allow us to honor the sacrifices and commitments made by these devoted individuals and show how appreciative the Oklahoma City community is for their service."

Army and Army National Guard vehicles will be on display on the Mickey Mantle Plaza outside of the ballpark, along with customized military SUVs on the outer Warren Spahn and Johnny Bench Plazas. A mass swearing-in ceremony for recruits from multiple military branches will take place on the field prior to the game and working military dogs will be part of an in-game demonstration.

Representatives from Tinker Air Force Base will participate in several pregame events, including delivery of the lineup card, the presentation of colors by an honor guard, as well as the singing of the national anthem.

Recognition of Boeing military families and veteran employees in attendance will take place during the game.

"Boeing employees are honored to be recognized as hometown heroes," said Mikeal Clayton, Boeing OKC Site Director and Senior Counsel, Aircraft Modernization and Modification. "At Boeing, we believe veterans make our company better; in fact, veterans make up nearly one-third of our Oklahoma workforce. We also support veterans and their families through significant charitable grants to local veterans' community organizations."

Saturday is Marvel Super Hero Night, presented by Courtyard by Marriott, as the Dodgers continue their series against Memphis at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The evening will include special appearances by Spider-Man and Black Panther, who will participate in pregame and in-game entertainment on the field, as well as interact with fans on the concourse throughout the night.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and OKC Dodgers super hero capes will be handed out to the first 500 children ages 12 and under in attendance.

Also during Saturday night's game, July's INTEGRIS Home Run For Life honoree will be recognized following the third inning.

The brief series then wraps up at 6:05 p.m. on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs, a mascot meet-and-greet, face painters, inflatables and postgame kids run the bases.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

