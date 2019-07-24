Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Iowa Cubs
July 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (63-39) vs. Iowa Cubs (56-46)
Game #103/Home Game #55
Wednesday July 24, 7:05 p.m.
Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Thomas Jankins (9-3, 4.26) vs. RHP Tyson Miller (1-1, 11.12)
Nothing Is Free: Last night the Missions' pitching staff did not issue a walk. It was the third game this season San Antonio has not allowed a free pass. The Missions have been one of the top strike-throwing teams in the Pacific Coast League this season as they have allowed just 349 walks, which are good for fourth fewest on the circuit. San Antonio also did not allow a walk on June 2 against Omaha and on July 13 against Omaha.
Comeback Kids: The Missions overcame a two-run, ninth inning deficit last night to walk-off on the Iowa Cubs in the series opener. It was the fourth win of the season for San Antonio when trailing a game entering the ninth inning. They are now 4-31 in that situation. It was also the seventh walk-off win of the season for the Missions and first since June 15.
In the Run Driver's Seat: With his game-winning RBI last night Trent Grisham has now driven in a run in each of his last five games, which is a career-long RBI streak. He is the third Missions player this season with an RBI streak of five games. Tyler Saladino drove in at least one run in seven straight games from April 10-17 and Cory Spangenberg had a six-game streak from July 11-16.
Home Hot Streak: The Missions are on a nine-game home winning streak, which is their longest such streak of the season. They completed a pair of four-game sweeps in their last homestand and opened up their current homestand with a walk-off victory last night. During their nine-game home winning streak the Missions are averaging 7.7 runs per game while hitting .334 (102-for-305) with 28 doubles, 14 home runs, and 16 stolen bases. The Missions boast the best home record in Triple-A at 39-15.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
Joe Alexander (@JoeAlexander210)
Milwaukee Brewers and San Antonio Missions pitcher Jacob Barnes - photo gallery @missionsmilb @BrewersPD @Brewers #missionsmilb #MissionsBaseball #samissions #brewers #brewcrew #ThisIsMyCrew
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)
ICYMI: The Missions overcame a two-run, ninth inning deficit to get back in the win column last night. By: @BriggsMissions atmilb.com/2M8KTEc
*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS
RHP Taylor Williams recalled by Milwaukee
RHP Jimmy Nelson added on rehab assignment
