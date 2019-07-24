Redbirds Just Short against New Orleans, 5-2

July 24, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Ramon Urias came feet short of tying the game with a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but the New Orleans Baby Cakes' (Marlins) Isaac Galloway make a fantastic catch at the left field wall to secure a 5-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis (42-61) put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the ninth, trailing 5-2, before a strikeout brought Urias to the dish. He worked the count full before flying out to deep left field to end the ballgame.

Adolis Garcia was 3-for-5 with an RBI for the Redbirds, and Randy Arozarena, John Nogowski, and Max Schrock had two-hit games, with Schrock's performance coming as a pinch-hitter and then defensive replacement. Schrock also stole two bases and drove in Memphis' other run in the game.

With his two singles and a hit-by-pitch, Arozarena has now reached base in 24-straight starts.

Austin Warner pitched 4.1 innings for the Redbirds, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and four walks, and the Redbirds bullpen of Kodi Whitley, Seth Elledge, and Jesus Cruz gave up just one New Orleans (54-48) run in the last 4.2 frames. Elledge fired 2.0 perfect innings in the seventh and eighth with two strikeouts.

Memphis had its chances in the game with 11 hits, but the club was 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 13 on base, including at least one in each of its last six at-bats.

The Redbirds and New Orleans finish their series tomorrow night at 7:05, before Memphis goes on the road for three games at Oklahoma City. The Redbirds are back at AutoZone Park on Tuesday.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, July 25 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; Redbirds Cooler specialty ticket available on Ole Miss Night presented by Sayle Oil; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Wednesday, July 31 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, August 1 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 2 at 7:05: Elvis Night with a free Memphis t-shirt to the first 1,500 fans courtesy of Carvana; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat tacos buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Chick-fil-A at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack

Saturday, August 3 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Back to School Night presented by Walmart with a free fully-loaded backpack to the first 1,500 kids ages 12 and under; Mystery bobblehead specialty ticket with a random bobblehead; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 4 at 2:05: Redbirds Wiffle Bat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Prairie Farms Dairy; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, August 5 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

