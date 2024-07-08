Thomas' Slam, Cushing's Stellar Start Pushes Honkers over Loggers

July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers played a balanced game where they rode solid pitching performances and a grand slam to the win.

In the first inning, the Honkers loaded the bases. Mattie Thomas - who was the inspiration for mustache day - came to the plate and sent a ball off the apartment complex in right field.

Rochester added two more in the fourth inning, thanks in part to Dom Rodriguez's solo home run. He went 4/5 with three other singles.

Reiss Calvin came up next and hit a double into the gap. He then stole third and the throw went into left field, allowing him to score the sixth run of the day.

Cade Cushing had a stellar outing, going six innings and allowing just two runs. He struck out a season-high 11 hitters and walked just three.

Josiah Granados entered with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth. He struck out Case Sanderson, then slammed the door on La Crosse in the ninth.

With this win, Rochester moved to 4-1 in the second half. They will play in Eau Claire tomorrow, the first pitch is at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.