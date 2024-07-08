Traverse City Walks Away with Sweep of Chinooks

July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The season is heating up for the Chinooks, literally, it was a 85-degree high Monday cooling off to 81 by game time. Lefty Alex Redman, getting his first start as a member of the 'Nooks started hot, sitting down the Pit Spitters without a second thought. He's been around for the entirety of the season but is seeing just his seventh appearance primarily coming out of the bullpen before tonight.

A quiet first on both sides led to a second inning where the Pit Spitters got themselves on the board. Redman dominated the strike zone in the first inning, getting two strikeouts, but the second came with control struggles. Going without a hit, working base to base via the walk, Traverse City worked six baserunners and plated two in an uneventful inning.

Lakeshore wouldn't add to their hit total after the first before Traverse City put up another run. Michael Gray replaced Redman and after a leadoff double he looked to get out of the inning striking out two in a row. However, an error would allow Guerra to single on a ground ball and score Belk with some ease, 3-0 Pit Spitters.

The Chinooks would get action on the bases again courtesy of a Jack Counsell hit, his second of the game tallying the only two hits for the offense through four innings. Since returning he is batting .438 and laced his first home run of the season in his first game back against Madison. The single would be followed by a walk, but the threat would end there.

Isaiah Terrell came into the game in relief of Gray continuing his strong performance from July 4th.

Even innings did the damage, in the sixth Traverse City put on another run in support after a leadoff double making it 4-0 and slowly flying away from the 'Nooks.

With Jack Counsell on for the third time in three at bats, Joey Nerat stepped up to the plate. Two away in the inning put the pressure on Nerat, but he drove a ball to deep center yet again putting him in a three way tie for the team lead at four. The bomb cut the Pit Spitters' lead in half at 4-2.

More runs came in stretch time for the 'Nooks as they finally knocked starter Seth Gurr out of the game, but not before they loaded the bases on some free passes of their own. Sullivan replaced him on the bump, but continued the walk trend putting Kibler on first and narrowing the Spitters advantage to just one.

Then Nerat came back up and an electric at-bat ensued.

"I just hear my guys, they're all in the box with me. I want to do it for them."

He fell behind 0-2 and the energy from the opposing dugout soared, but Nerat would see five more pitches before the outcome was decided. He fouled off three pitches including a near swing and miss bringing the count to 2-2. Sullivan tried pumping a fastball past, but Nerat was ready again. This time he dropped a single into right center, scoring two and pushing Lakeshore ahead 5-4, scoring five unanswered.

An answer came from the Pit Spitters in the ninth on a double to the wall by Jackson off of closer Cade Wiegert. With runners in scoring position, but the relay to the plate would be in time to cut down the second runner and hold the game tied at 5 a piece before striking out Hain to end the inning and put the Chinooks in a do or die situation.

Matthew Lopez came in for the tenth and would add to the walk count and load the bases. Then, a wild pitch that snuck past Sam Hunt allowed Traverse City to climb back ahead. A 7-5 lead was claimed by a bases loaded walk. Another wild pitch would ricochet perfectly back to Hunt allowing them to run down an out at third. It was followed by a 2-6-2 gun down on a first and third situation ending the inning.

Lakeshore would be retired in order, falling 7-5.

Walks did the Chinooks' in again, handing out 15 free passes.

They head on the road to Kalamazoo for a two game road series, both games at 6:35 pm CST before returning Thursday for a double-header with another return from Fond du Lac.

Article written by Sam Marchant.

