Eamon Horwedel Ties Northwoods League Mark, Records 20th Win

July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Sunday, on the back of Eamon Horewdelo's 20th official career win, the Kalamazoo Growlers (21-19, 3-2) took home the series opener 6-3 over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (22-19, 4-2).

For the third straight game, the Growlers opened up the scoring in the first inning. A walk, hit by pitch, and a single loaded the bases. Following a strikeout of Sam Harris for the second out, Blake Grimmer delivered a two-RBI single into left-center field to put K-Zoo ahead.

Eamon Horwedel, looking to tie the Northwoods League career win record of 20, kept the Leprechauns scoreless through the first three innings. The Growlers added to its lead in the third. Trey Wells opened up the inning with a double before Sam Harris drove him in on a single to right. Three batters later, the Growlers went up four on a wild pitch.

K-Zoo's lead would extend to five in the fourth. With two on and one out, Eric Becker, the newest Growlers, shot an RBI double into the right-field corner.

Down five, the Leprechauns finally answered in the bottom of the fourth. With two in scoring position and one out, a ground ball back to the mound forced a play at the plate. A high throw allowed Oliver Service to score the Leprechauns' first run. An RBI sac fly later and Royal Oak was back within three.

The run ended a streak of 23 and a third straight innings of scoreless work for Eamon Horwedel, the second-longest streak of anyone in the Northwoods. Both teams traded a run in the fifth but that would be all the scoring of the day.

Horwedel ended his day with his 16th quality start in the last two seasons. Across six innings, Horwedel struck out two while giving up three runs.

Tyson Noel, August Richie, and Aaron Robertson each had a 1-2-3 inning as the Growlers shut down the final 12 Leprechauns of the game.

Kalamazoo is back at home tonight for the series finale against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

