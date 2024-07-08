Back-to-Back Home Runs Lift Dock Spiders to 6-4 Victory Over Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI - Back-to-back home runs from outfielders Preston Knott (Northwestern) and Parker Knoll (Lawrence) lifted the Dock Spiders to a 6-4 victory on Monday over Green Bay at Capital Credit Union Park, wrapping up the Dock Spiders' five-game road stand. With the win, the Dock Spiders improved to 15-24 and 2-4 in the second half.

The Rockers started the scoring in the first inning after a leadoff triple from Taylor Shultz (Flagler). The next batter, Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount), singled, bringing in Shultz and making the score 1-0.

Green Bay added another run in the second inning with a single by Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois) that scored Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts), extending the lead to 2-0.

In the third inning, the Dock Spiders got a run back with a single to right field from Preston Knott that brought home Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State), making the score 2-1.

In the fourth inning, the Dock Spiders took their first lead, scoring two runs. An RBI groundout from Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) brought home a run, and a single by the next batter, Drew Prosek, brought in Adam Cootway (UW-Whitewater) with two outs, giving the Dock Spiders a 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Green Bay responded with two runs of their own with two fielder's choices that scored two runs in a bottom of the fourth that consisted of only one hit.

The Dock Spiders took the lead back for good in the fifth inning, after a leadoff single from Donavan Canterberry (Xavier). The next batter, Preston Knott, homered to right field, giving the Dock Spiders a 5-4 lead. Knott was followed by Parker Knoll, who hammered the first pitch to right field for a home run, giving the Dock Spiders a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, with a runner aboard, Green Bay hit into a 4-3 double play turned by second baseman Drew Howard to end the inning- one of the six double plays the Dock Spiders made during the game.

Over the final three innings, Dock Spiders pitching allowed only one hit from LHP Jacob Jarvis (Evansville) (1-0), RHP Alex Stewart (Ellsworth), and Townsend Stevenson (Washington University in St. Louis). In the ninth inning, with a man aboard and the tying run at bat, Stevenson struck out Peyton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) to end the game and secure a 6-4 Dock Spiders victory.

The Dock Spiders return home on Tuesday to face Madison, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Ladies on Tuesday, can plan on additional ticket and drink offers at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors. Plus, all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game! Additional Tuesday, is Bang For Your Buck with 107.1 The Bull - Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for $2 each.

