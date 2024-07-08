MoonDogs Swept by Willmar to End Home Stretch

Another tough loss for your MoonDogs tonight at home to Willmar losing 12-5.

Aiden McGee (MSU-Mankato) got the start on the mound tonight for Mankato but didn't last long getting replaced by Bryce Crabb (Northwestern-St. Paul) in the second inning.

Crabb threw 4 Ã¢..." innings in relief allowing 2 runs while striking out 3 and keeping Mankato away from the game getting away from them.

Willmar scored 9 runs in the second inning pushing them out to a huge lead early.

Willmar would eventually go up 10-0 before Mankato pushed their first run across in the 6th.

Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) had the best night of any MoonDogs player going 3-5 with an RBI on that first run in the 6th.

Nate Zyzda (University of Missouri - St. Louis) also got some work on the mound throwing 3 innings allowing 2 runs with 2 K's.

The MoonDogs will travel out west tomorrow to Dickinson to battle the Badlands in a 5 game set in just 3 days!

