MoonDogs Swept by Willmar to End Home Stretch
July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Another tough loss for your MoonDogs tonight at home to Willmar losing 12-5.
Aiden McGee (MSU-Mankato) got the start on the mound tonight for Mankato but didn't last long getting replaced by Bryce Crabb (Northwestern-St. Paul) in the second inning.
Crabb threw 4 Ã¢..." innings in relief allowing 2 runs while striking out 3 and keeping Mankato away from the game getting away from them.
Willmar scored 9 runs in the second inning pushing them out to a huge lead early.
Willmar would eventually go up 10-0 before Mankato pushed their first run across in the 6th.
Brody Delamielleure (Florida State University) had the best night of any MoonDogs player going 3-5 with an RBI on that first run in the 6th.
Nate Zyzda (University of Missouri - St. Louis) also got some work on the mound throwing 3 innings allowing 2 runs with 2 K's.
The MoonDogs will travel out west tomorrow to Dickinson to battle the Badlands in a 5 game set in just 3 days!
