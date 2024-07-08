Rockers Set out to Sweep the Dock Spiders

Green Bay Rockers infielder Sam Miller is safe at first

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-26, 1-4) host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (14-24, 1-4) tonight at 6:35 p.m. for the second of two games between the teams this week. Green Bay dominated yesterday's meeting 11-2 with the help of three home runs.

Seth Farni (Mississippi), Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount), and Mulivai Levu (UCLA) each hit a long-ball on Sunday, and the Rockers now rank second in the Northwoods League with 44 on the summer.

Green Bay attempts to keep its bats hot in tonight's rematch with Fond du Lac. If they can win, the Rockers would even the season series with the Spiders at 4-4.

On the defensive side, the Rockers are starting Caleb Ruter (Colorado Mesa) in what will be his Northwoods League debut. Ruter, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, is a left-hander from Arvada, Colorado. This past spring, the senior boasted a 4.53 ERA across 55 innings of work for the Colorado Mesa Mavericks. Ruter also racked up an impressive 62 strikeouts to just 27 walks.

As for the Dock Spiders, they're set to start Caleb Granger (Florida A&M) for the first time this season. In just one inning of work against the Chinooks on July 4, the southpaw allowed three runs while walking five batters.

This evening's game marks the second of three straight at Capital Credit Union Park for Green Bay. After the home-stand, the Rockers head to Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday.

Gates for tonight's tilt open at 5:30 p.m., and fans can enjoy live music courtesy of Jimi Anderson's Acousti-Co from then through the end of the third inning.

It's also Monday, which means it's another edition of "Dog Days" at the park presented by Salmon's Meat Products. When gates open, fans can get free hot dogs (two per person limit) though 7:00 p.m. Dog Days also present the opportunity for attendees to bring their furry friends to the game.

