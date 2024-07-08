Stingers Complete Sweep over MoonDogs
July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
MANKATO, MN - After two splits to open the second half, Willmar picked up their first sweep in half number two, beating the Mankato MoonDogs 12-5 on Monday night.
The scoring was opened up in the 2nd inning, and in a big way as Willmar recorded seven hits and had nine runs cross the plate.
Colin Hynek (Georgia State) got the party started with a 2-run shot to left field, making it 2-0. Then back-to-back RBI singles from Andrew Sojka (CSUN) and Maximus Martin (Arkansas) followed by a 2-RBI double off the bat of Dariel Osoria (Kansas) stretched things out to 6-0.
Drey Dirksen (Augustana) added 2 RBIs of his own and when all was set and done the Stingers led by nine.
That was plenty of run support for Stingers starter Tate Robertson (Alabama) as he was absolutely dominant, throwing five shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out nine.
A Sojka home run along with Hynek's second homer of the night brought home the rest of the 12 runs and a quartet of bullpen arms closed the game out, with Luke Robertson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) taking home Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Night.
Willmar returns home on Tuesday night to open up a four game set with the Minot Hot Tots.
First pitch at Bill Taunton Stadium is set for 6:35 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
