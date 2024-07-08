Spitters End Road Trip on a Four Game Winning Streak

July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Mequon, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the two game series against the Lakeshore Chinooks, 7-5, in 10 innings.

The Pit Spitters continued their hot stretch at the plate picking things up in the top of the second with back-to-back walks drawn from Vahn Lackey and Brett Denby. Michael Tchavdarov loaded the bases with two outs setting up a potential big inning for the Pit Spitters. Brett Rozman walked, scoring Lackey to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Ethan Guerra drew the teams fifth walk of the inning to plate another run scoring Denby to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. Ethan Belk doubled to right field to lead off the top of the fourth inning. Belk scored on an error committed by Jack Halloran to score one more run, giving the Pit Spitters a 3-0 lead. Belk once again, led off the top of the sixth inning with a double. He later scored on a fielder's choice that Rozman grounded into to further extend the Pit Spitters lead to 4-0. The Chinooks offense took until the bottom of the sixth inning to get to Pit Spitters starting pitcher, Seth Gurr. Jack Counsell walked, and then scored when Joey Nerat hit a two-run home run to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 4-2. The Chinooks continued to get to Gurr, as Halloran was hit by a pitch, and was followed up with Aj Garcia and Brady Counsell drawing a walk to load the bases. Dominic Kibler drew a walk, scoring Halloran to make it a 4-3 game. Nerat came through again for the Chinooks hitting a single to right field scoring Garcia and Brady Counsell to give the Chinooks a 5-4 lead. In the top of the ninth inning Rozman drew a walk to start the comeback. Guerra singled to center field to put two runners on. Both runners moved up a base following a ground out hit into by Trent Reed. Daniel Jackson hit a double to right field scoring Rozman to tie the game at 5-5. In the top of the 10th inning, Belk led off the inning with a walk, adding to Carter Hain starting on second inning due to the extra inning rule. Rozman then walked, loading the bases with one out. Guerra scored on a wild pitch thrown by relief pitcher Matthew Lopez to give the Pit Spitters a 6-5 lead. Reed then drew a walk to extend the lead to 7-5 lead. Charlie Wolf finished his three-inning outing out of the bullpen by setting the Chinooks down one, two, three, to seal the victory for the Pit Spitters, winning 7-5.

The Pit Spitters improve to 5-2 in the second half and to 22-20 overall, while the Chinooks drop to 3-3 in the second half and to 18-22 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Seth Gurr threw six and a third innings where he gave up five runs on four hits, walking four and striking out two. Zak Sullivan threw two thirds of an inning giving up a hit and a walk. Charlie Wolf threw the final three innings and didn't allow a run while striking out three.

The Pit Spitters will travel back to Traverse City to start a four-game home stand against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. and it's Dino's in the Dugout night! All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.