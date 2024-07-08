Rox Crush Four Home Runs to Clinch Sweep at Minot

MINOT, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (22-17) belted a season-high four home runs to defeat the Minot Hot Tots (12-27) by an 11-8 score on Monday, July 8th. The Rox have now scored 52 runs in their last four matchups against Minot.

For a second consecutive night, the Rox reached 10 runs by the end of the fourth inning. Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) opened the scoring with a two-run home run, his fourth of the year and second in three games, in the first inning. Andrew Savage (Pepperdine University) followed with a three-run shot in the third, turning singles by Higdon and Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) into a 5-3 lead. Brody Williams (Kent State University) then matched him with another three-run blast, his second in the past week, within the same inning. Finally, Camden Kaufman (Des Moines Area Community College) ripped his first Rox home run, a two-run laser, in the fourth.

On the mound, Kristopher Sosnowski (University of Central Florida) made the start for St. Cloud, striking out three in four innings. Tommy Gross (University of Minnesota) put forth a solid relief outing as well, punching out four in three innings of one-run baseball.

Four different Rox hitters finished with multiple hits on the night, with seven scoring at least one run. Higdon ended a triple short of the cycle, driving in two and scoring three runs. Savage and Williams each batted in three runs on their home runs, with Savage walking and scoring twice. Hanson also collected two hits, extending his on-base streak to 15 games.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Andrew Savage!

The Rox will head home to start a four-game series against the Bismarck Larks, beginning with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, July 9th. Tuesday's game, presented by Holiday Inn & Suites and Franklin Outdoor Advertising, will include performances from Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. The series will continue with a 12:05-6:35 doubleheader on Wednesday and a 6:35 p.m. game on Thursday. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com !

