Rockers Fall as Dock Spiders Even Series

July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (1-5) lost to the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (2-4) 6-4 at home. The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow night for a home-and-home series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Taylor Shultz (Flagler College) wasted no time getting the bats going for Green Bay. The leadoff man hit his second triple of the season to open the game. Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) brought home the first run of the game in the next at-bat with a single. The Rockers doubled their lead when Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois) hit a deep single off the wall to score Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) from second.

In the top of the third, the Dock Spiders started a scoring run, putting up six runs in three innings. Preston Knott (Northwestern) and Parker Knoll (Louisville) hit home runs on consecutive pitches in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead.

Henry Chabot (Chapman) came into relief and pitched three scoreless innings to keep the gap at two. Nick Harms (Case Western) came in to pinch hit in the final frame where he crushed a triple to dead center. But the offense couldn't retake the lead, with the score holding at 6-4 until the final out.

Tomorrow, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) will start for the Rockers. This will be his eighth start of the season. In 27.0 innings, Howell has picked up 22 strikeouts and led the team to two wins. The Rockers will be back at home tomorrow against the Rafters, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. July 9 is Slide Into Sobriety Night at Capital Credit Union Park, presented by Sober Green Bay. The Moonshiners will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30 pm.

