Guerin Brothers Shine as Mallards Take Down Kenosha

July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards used some power and some brilliant pitching to defeat the Kenosha Kingfish 4-1 at Warner Park on Monday night.

Cal Fisher (Florida State) got the scoring started for the Mallards with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. It was the first home run of the year for Fisher, who hit seven of them for the team in 2023.

Meanwhile on the mound, Tyler Guerin (Iowa) was brilliant for the Mallards in his first start of the season. He tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts, and left the Kenosha offense searching for answers at the plate.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Blake Guerin (Iowa) gave his little brother some run support with an opposite field solo home run to extend the lead to 2-0. It was his sixth home run of the year, but just his first at home in Warner Park.

The Mallards added on a pair with a two-out rally in the fifth inning, as Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) knocked in both runs with a single to grow the lead to 4-0.

The Kingfish got on the board in the seventh inning with an unearned run against Carson Fluno (Louisiana), who pitched well in his first outing with the Mallards. However, that's all Kenosha could push across the board, as the Mallards held on for the victory.

Tyler Guerin earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his second of the season. Tsubasa Tomii (Herkimer College) was charged with the loss for the Kingfish.

The Mallards will head to Fond du Lac to face the Dock Spiders on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The next home game at Warner Park for Madison will be on Wednesday night against the Dock Spiders at 6:05 p.m.

