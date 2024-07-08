Chucks Outlast Rafters at Witter Field

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - After a blowout victory yesterday, the Woodchucks followed it with a nail-biter in Rapids, beating the Rafters 4-2.

Adiel Melendez (Montavello) made his seventh start of the season tonight. He pitched 3.0 innings and struck out four. Melendez allowed just four hits and two runs.

Jonah St. Antoine (Pittsburgh) struck first for the Chucks, launching a solo home run over right-centerfield during the top of the third, getting the Chucks on the board first.

The game was a pitcher's duel throughout most of the night, with the Woodchucks striking out 13. Bryce Carter (Eastern Florida State) made his NWL debut tonight, getting the nod in the last third of the fifth inning to relieve Evan Alwine (Florida International University). Carter went 1.2 innings, struck out three, and allowed just one hit.

Bryce Hubbard (Georgia) knocked his fifth home run of the year, another solo shot to centerfield to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth.

Jorge Decardenas (Charlotte) took over in the bottom of the seventh, striking out two and escaping a bases-loaded jam. He finished the night with five strikeouts and only one hit allowed.

The Woodchucks finally broke through the tie in the top of the ninth, scoring two on bases-loaded walks thanks to Edian Espinal (Chipola College) and Max Galvin (Miami). Decardenas struck out one en route to a 4-2 Chucks victory.

The Woodchucks will take two days off before going back on the road on Thursday, July 11th to play a doubleheader against the Rapids Rafters. The Chucks will not be home until Monday, July 15th to play the Green Bay Rockers in game two of a home-and-home series. It's 715 night, celebrate the best area code at the ballpark, and get your Bleacher Section 207 tickets for just $7.15! First pitch is at 6:05pm.

