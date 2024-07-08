Pitching Can't Shrink the Big Sticks Offense in 18-10 Loss
July 8, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Bismarck Larks News Release
BISMARCK, ND - Badlands Big Sticks record their first win against Bismarck powered by 19 hits and flawless defense.
Badlands struck first tonight, scoring two runs in the first inning on two hits. Adam Haber (Wofford College) walked on six pitches to start the ballgame, followed by a single from Zach Selfon (Northwestern University) and a walk from Kaden Carpenter (University of Utah) that loaded the bases. Haber scored on a fielder's choice from Evan Appelwick (Miami University Ohio) as Tanner Sears (Central Methodist University) recorded his first RBI of the season on a single to center field.
The Larks responded with three runs in the bottom of the second to claim the lead, capped off by a Kyle Hvidsten (Western Kentucky) triple. Cesar Franco (Western Illinois) ripped an opposite-field single to start the frame, followed by Michael Davinni (University of Utah) who extended his hit streak to 10 games on a double down the left-field line. Delshaun Lanier (University of California San Diego) cut the deficit to one on a fielder's choice as Ronny Medina (Nova Southeastern University) recorded his first career Northwoods League RBI on a sacrifice fly to knot the game at 2. On a 3-2 pitch with 2 outs, Kyle Hvidsten laced a ball to deep center field for a triple, scoring Lanier easily to put the Larks ahead.
The Big Sticks delivered the deathblow early, jumping ahead and staying ahead with five runs in the third. Evan Appelwick tied the game with one swing, sending the eighth pitch of the at-bat over the left-center field wall. Tanner Sears followed with a single to left field and advanced to second after a remarkable at-bat from Luke Shannahan (Oklahoma College-Tonkawa). Shannahan walked after a 14-pitch at-bat that entailed 8 straight foul balls with two strikes. Luke Shannahan's refusal to quit fired up the Big Sticks' dugout, as the Badlands sent six more batters to the plate while scoring four additional runs.
The Larks could not quiet the Big Sticks in the latter stages, as Bismarck pitching surrendered nine runs in the final four frames en route to an 18-10 loss. The Larks will play six games on the road before returning to Bismarck Municipal Ballpark starting on July 15th. Tickets can be secured at https://bismarck-larks.nwltickets.com/
