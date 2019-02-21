Thomas Recalled to Utica

Kalamazoo, MI - Forward Kyle Thomas has been recalled from Kalamazoo to the Utica Comets the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

Thomas, 28, heads to Utica after recording 38 points (15g, 23a) in 41 games for the K-Wings this season. The Waltham, MA native recently saw a career high 15-game point streak come to an end during which he netted 22 points. Thomas currently ranks fourth on the team in points. This is Thomas' first call-up of the season.

The K-Wings are back in action on Saturday night taking on the Kansas City Mavericks in Independence, MO.

