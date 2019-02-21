Farrar Named Reading Royals General Manager

READING, PA - The Berks County Convention Center Authority is pleased to announce the hiring of long-time Berks County resident David Farrar as the new General Manager of the Reading Royals. As General Manager, Farrar will be responsible for the overall management, promotion, and day-to-day operation of the hockey team. Farrar, previously General Manager of the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center, brings established and well-documented knowledge of the Reading/Berks County market to the position. His experience includes administration, operations, marketing, budgeting, booking, and event operations for arenas and theaters.

"When the opportunity presented itself to come back to Reading, I couldn't pass it up! The Royals have some fantastic talent both on the ice and in the front office, and I'm excited to come on board to continue to help them grow the Reading Royals brand," stated Farrar in regards to the opportunity.

Farrar has spent the past year as the Director of Booking for Oak View Group Facilities at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Previously he spent three years as General Manager for the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA. During his tenure in the position the two buildings posted numerous record shattering attendance and revenue results, as well as a record-setting financial year across the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Celebrating their 18th Season, the Royals first came to Reading in 2001. "The City of Reading is a tight-knit community unlike any other I've found in my career, so I am thrilled to return home to support this staple in our community. There is no denying the importance of the team to the City, and I look forward to contributing to the continued development and revitalization of a city that is so close to my heart!"

"We welcome David and his family back to Berks County and look forward to using his skills to revitalize the Royals program," said Mike Ehlerman Chairman of the Berks County Convention Center Authority.

David is a 2005 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA with a Bachelor's Degree from the Sports Management Program. He also received his M.D. in Sports Administration from VCU in 2007. He is an active member of the International Association of Venue Managers, and a graduate of the International Association of Venue Management.

David and his wife Claire, will relocate to Berks County over the next month. They have three children, Cole (5), Madelyn (4) and Ashtyn (3 months).

