Thunder Claims Shootout Win at Fort Wayne

Wichita, KS - Dylan Wells stopped 44 shots, Jakob Stukel scored twice and Ryan Van Stralen netted his first shootout goal of the season as Wichita knocked off Fort Wayne on Wednesday night in a shootout by the final of 3-2 at Memorial Coliseum.

PC Labrie and Steven Iacobellis each collected two helpers. Wichita wins back-to-back games for the first time since January 26th.

Wichita carried the play for most of the first period. The Thunder scored first for the second game in a row when Iacobellis found Stukel near the front of the net and he beat Zachary Fucale while being taken off his feet to make it 1-0.

In the second, Cody Sol tied the game at 2:16. He cut down from the left point and re-directed a pass from Jake Kamrass past Wells to make it 1-1. Stukel netted his second of the game at 12:30 to re-gain the lead for Wichita. He took the puck from below the goal line, powered his way to the crease and whacked home a rebound through Fucale to make it 2-1.

Marc-Olivier Roy tied the game at 7:12 of the third period. He came up the right wing and fired a shot that got through Wells to make it 2-2. Both goalies stood firm and the game headed to overtime.

In the extra session, Wells shined for the Thunder. He made seven stops in overtime, including making a save on a breakaway from Shawn Szydlowski. Neither team could find the back of the net and a shootout was needed.

The only goal in the penalty shot round came at the top of round three from Van Stralen. He beat Fucale with a shot to the stick side for his first shootout goal of the year. Wells stuffed Szydlowski with a glove save and the Thunder would take the extra point.

Wichita won its first shootout since November 17th and improves to 4-3 in shootout situations. Iacobellis, Stukel and Labrie combined for six points on the night. Wells earned his ninth win of the season.

The Thunder has the day off tomorrow and will return to action on Friday night with another meeting against Fort Wayne at 7:00 p.m. CST.

