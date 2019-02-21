Stanley Cup Returns to Manchester

February 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, proud affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, will be hosting the Stanley Cup at SNHU Arena during their game on Sunday, March 10th at 3 p.m. when they face-off against the Norfolk Admirals.

Fans are welcome and encouraged to get their photo taken with the Stanley Cup while at the game, by Prisma Photo Ops. Tickets are available by going to monarchsgroups.com/family. The Stanley Cup will be available from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on the concourse at SNHU Arena.

Digital photos are available to fans for free, while printed copies can be purchased at $10 per photo. Manchester Monarchs Season Ticket Members will receive one complimentary photo of themselves with the Stanley Cup. To pre-purchase your photo, please go to: https://purchase.growtix.com/e/Stanley_Cup_Photo_Ops

WHAT:

The Stanley Cup visits the Manchester Monarchs game

Fan photos with the Stanley Cup

Professional photographs for sale

WHEN:

Sunday, March 10th - Puck drop at 3 p.m.

Doors open at 2 p.m. to the public

WHERE:

SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St. Manchester, N.H. 03101

The Monarchs return to action Friday, February 22 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Reading Royals at SNHU Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

