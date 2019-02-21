Stanley Cup Returns to Manchester
February 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, proud affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, will be hosting the Stanley Cup at SNHU Arena during their game on Sunday, March 10th at 3 p.m. when they face-off against the Norfolk Admirals.
Fans are welcome and encouraged to get their photo taken with the Stanley Cup while at the game, by Prisma Photo Ops. Tickets are available by going to monarchsgroups.com/family. The Stanley Cup will be available from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on the concourse at SNHU Arena.
Digital photos are available to fans for free, while printed copies can be purchased at $10 per photo. Manchester Monarchs Season Ticket Members will receive one complimentary photo of themselves with the Stanley Cup. To pre-purchase your photo, please go to: https://purchase.growtix.com/e/Stanley_Cup_Photo_Ops
WHAT:
The Stanley Cup visits the Manchester Monarchs game
Fan photos with the Stanley Cup
Professional photographs for sale
WHEN:
Sunday, March 10th - Puck drop at 3 p.m.
Doors open at 2 p.m. to the public
WHERE:
SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St. Manchester, N.H. 03101
The Monarchs return to action Friday, February 22 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Reading Royals at SNHU Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2019
- Mariners Claim Siiro, Sign Legare to ATO - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Kale Kessy Loaned to AHL Colorado Eagles - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Trade for Goalie, Motte Reassigned to Allen by Minnesota - Allen Americans
- Stanley Cup Returns to Manchester - Manchester Monarchs
- IceMen Introduce Pucks & Paws Saturday, March 9 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Wheeling Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komm Returns, Royals Acquire F Pohlkamp and D Muto from South Carolina - Reading Royals
- Rays Complete Trade for Blueliner Steve Johnson - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thomas Recalled to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers at Cyclones Game Day Snap Shot, February 21 - Wheeling Nailers
- Farrar Named Reading Royals General Manager - Reading Royals
- Adirondack Announces Pair of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Claims Shootout Win at Fort Wayne - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.