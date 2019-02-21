ECHL Transactions - February 21
February 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 21, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Kevin Hart, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Ryan Siiro, F from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colby Sissons, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Delete Desmond Bergin, D loaned to Binghamton
Brampton:
Add Stefano Pezzetta, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville
Delete Jesse Schwartz, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Marino, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)
Cincinnati:
Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG [2/20]
Fort Wayne:
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Delete Lukas Hafner, G traded to Allen
Idaho:
Delete Kale Kessy, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Kyle Thomas, F recalled by Utica
Maine:
Add Charles-Eric Legare, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add Sam Jardine, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Hudson Elynuik, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Brant Sherwood, F activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Melancon, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Mike Robinson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Reading:
Delete Steven Johnson, D traded to South Carolina
South Carolina:
Delete Vinny Muto, D traded to Reading
Delete Matt Pohlkamp, F traded to Reading
