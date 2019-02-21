ECHL Transactions - February 21

February 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 21, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Kevin Hart, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Ryan Siiro, F from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colby Sissons, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Desmond Bergin, D loaned to Binghamton

Brampton:

Add Stefano Pezzetta, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville

Delete Jesse Schwartz, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Marino, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/16)

Cincinnati:

Add Josh Taylor, G added as EBUG [2/20]

Fort Wayne:

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Delete Lukas Hafner, G traded to Allen

Idaho:

Delete Kale Kessy, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Kyle Thomas, F recalled by Utica

Maine:

Add Charles-Eric Legare, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add Sam Jardine, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Hudson Elynuik, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Brant Sherwood, F activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Melancon, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Mike Robinson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Reading:

Delete Steven Johnson, D traded to South Carolina

South Carolina:

Delete Vinny Muto, D traded to Reading

Delete Matt Pohlkamp, F traded to Reading

