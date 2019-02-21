Mariners Claim Siiro, Sign Legare to ATO

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added a pair of forwards on Thursday, claiming Ryan Siiro off waivers from the Fort Wayne Komets and signing Charles-Eric Legare to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO). The Mariners have been playing with just nine forwards since beginning their road trip last Friday.

Ryan Siiro (Bloomington, MN) is a 6'2, 220-pound forward who has captained both his junior and college teams. He scored 33 points in 63 games wearing the C for the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2012-13 and begin his NCAA career at Princeton University the following season. In four college seasons, Siiro scored 13 goals and added 21 assists. He turned pro last season, signing with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL, playing 33 games with 10 goals and 12 assists. He was loaned to the eventual Kelly Cup Champion Colorado Eagles and appeared in 21 ECHL games, scoring three goals and adding three assists. In the offseason, the 26-year-old signed with the Orlando Solar Bears and was traded to Fort Wayne in late October. In 36 ECHL games this season, Siiro has one goal and five assists.

The signing of Charles-Eric Legare marks the first ATO in Mariners history. Legare is a 24-year-old from St-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec, who just finished up his college career at Concordia University in Montreal (USports). Legare finished tied for 2nd on the team in goals this season, with 12. He totaled 21 points in 27 games, and saw an increase in points in each of his four seasons at Concordia. Legare played juniors in the QMJHL with four different organizations (Rimouski, Cape Breton, Sherbrooke, and Victoriaville). His best junior season was 2013-14, when he scored 34 goals with 36 assists in 68 games. Legare is 5'10, 179 pounds.

The Mariners play next in Glens Falls, NY on Friday to continue their road trip with a game against the Adirondack Thunder. They will then visit Manchester on Saturday before returning to Portland on Sunday at 3:00 PM against the Worcester Railers. A full team autograph session will follow the game. Single game tickets can be purchased at MarinersofMaine.com or by visiting or calling the Trusted Choice Box Office: 207-775-3458.

