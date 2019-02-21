IceMen Introduce Pucks & Paws Saturday, March 9

February 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen and Forever Vets Animal Hospital are proud to announce a partnership that includes bringing the first Pucks & Paws Night to Jacksonville on Saturday, March 9. The Icemen will faceoff against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 pm.

For the first time, Icemen fans are invited to bring their furry friends to experience Icemen hockey. We are ecstatic to partner with Forever Vets Animal Hospital to help bring this event to the First Coast", said Icemen Director of Corporate Partnerships, Alex Wall. "We believe most fans may be used to the opportunity to bring their dogs to different outdoor venues for events, but there are not many times you can introduce them to the thrill of Icemen hockey inside the arena!" As part of Pucks & Paws Night, special accommodations will be made inside the arena, including a "Relief Zone", presented by Liberty Landscape Supply.

Tickets for dog owners and their dogs can be purchased HERE and all seats will be located in the dedicated "Slobber Box", sections 118-121. Dogs will not be permitted in other sections. Season ticket members or fans who have already purchased tickets will be able to exchange their seats for tickets located in The Slobber Box. Each dog in attendance will receive a "doggie bag", containing goodies provided by many local pet companies, as well as a leash, compliments of Forever Vets Animal Hospital. A portion of all Pucks & Paws tickets will benefit First Coast No More Homeless Pets.

The Forever Vets Animal Hospital partnership also includes the presenting of new-Icemen mascot, Fang. Fang was named at the beginning of the 2018-19 season after the police K9, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. The partnership will include various non-profit visits by Fang and Forever Vets Animal Hospital's mascot, Baxter, throughout the North Florida area.

"Forever Vets could not be happier to engage in partnership with the Jacksonville Icemen", said owner of Forever Vets Animal Hospital, Dr. Shashidhar Galipalli. "Our team is thrilled to give back to our community and assist in creating memories that will last a lifetime."

Pucks & Paws Night will also feature plenty of canine-friendly themed events, including an on-ice Corgi race and various contests throughout the game. Pet-themed vendors will be set up on the concourse during the game, providing information and treats for fans and their dogs. For more information about Pucks & Paws Night, call (904) 602-7825.

Forever Vets Animal Hospitals in Florida are full-service veterinary facilities completely dedicated to the well-being of both you and your pet. They are proud to serve the Jacksonville, St Johns, St Augustine, Nocatee, and Orlando FL markets to provide a mixture of exceptional customer service and top-notch veterinary care. They look forward to welcoming you to the Forever Vets family. For more information on Forever Vets Animal Hospital, CLICK HERE.

The Icemen continue their homestand Saturday night against the Norfolk Admirals for Teacher Appreciation Weekend, presented by Community First Credit Union. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM EST. Tickets can be purchased at www.JacksonvilleIcemen.com.

