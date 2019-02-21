Komm Returns, Royals Acquire F Pohlkamp and D Muto from South Carolina

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, acquired F Matt Pohlkamp and D Vinny Muto from South Carolina Thursday in exchange for D Steve Johnson. Additionally, goaltender Branden Komm has been returned on loan from Lehigh Valley. Komm is 5-6-1-1 with the Royals this season (2.81 GAA, .911 sv.%).

Pohlkamp ranks third on the Stingrays in goals (16) and fifth in points (27), while Muto has blossomed offensively in his second professional season to generate four goals and 12 points in 34 games.

Johnson, a rookie from the University of Minnesota, scored five goals and 17 points in 34 games with Reading.

The trio joins Reading as the team embarks to Manchester, NH to kick off three straight games of days starting Fri., Feb. 22 vs. the Monarchs at 7:00 p.m. Reading visits Adirondack Saturday and returns home Sun., Feb. 24 for a twin bill of hockey, starting at 12:30 p.m. with the annual Battle of the Badges for the FirstStates Cup game between Reading Police and Fire and Allentown Police and Fire. The Royals then host Adirondack at 4:00 p.m. after the undercard finishes. One ticket earns entry to both games and benefits the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund.

A second-year professional from Baxter, MN, the 25-year-old Pohlkamp has scored 36 goals and 74 points in 130 ECHL games. As a rookie, he pounded in a team-best 19 goals and topped Quad City with 44 points. Pohlkamp led all rookies with 285 shots on goal (4th in ECHL).

Pohlkamp played four seasons at Bowling Green State University from 2013-17 and generated 88 points (38g). In his senior season, he forged his best goal-scoring campaign (13g, 23 pts.). The right-handed shot stands 6-foot and weighs 200 lbs.

Muto, 25, has two goals and five points over his last seven Stingrays games. As a rookie last season, he started with Macon (SPHL) and earned two ECHL contracts (Florida, Worcester), combining for five points (1g) in 27 ECHL games. He skated for Niagara from 2013-17 and was named Purple Eagles alternate captain as a senior, posting an NCAA-best six goals (13 pts.).

The 6-foot-2, 215-lb. right-handed shot is a native of Niagara Falls, NY.

Komm, 27, is in his fifth professional season. In the AHL this campaign, Komm is 1-2-0 with a 3.28 goals against average and .908 save percentage. He has been recalled to Lehigh Valley three times this season. The Bentley University graduate ranked 10th in the ECHL with a 2.67 goals against average and sixth with a .917 save percentage while playing with Idaho in 2016-17. The Royals acquired the Williamsville, NY native in Feb. 2018 from Manchester.

Next Home Games

Sun., Feb. 24 at 4:00 p.m.: Faith and Family Night + Battle of the Badges with a Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck Giveaway vs. Adirondack

1) Pregame Battle of the Badges for the FirstStates Cup game (Allentown police and fire vs. Reading police and fire departments)

2) Royals will give away a Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck.

3) Faith & Family Night

Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

1) Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

2) Ice Angels Dance Team card giveaway, pres. by Baja Beach Tanning Club

3) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Fri., Mar. 22: Community Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

1) Celebrate the local groups and organizations that make Berks County special

2) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Group tickets start at $11 for all Royals home games.

