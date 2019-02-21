Kale Kessy Loaned to AHL Colorado Eagles

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Kale Kessy has been loaned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL), marking his second call-up of the season, Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Thursday. The loan marks the ninth Steelheads ECHL contracted player to be called to the AHL this season.

Kessy, 26, joins is sixth AHL organization of his career following 32 games with the Steelheads this season, tallying 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points with 279 penalty minutes, a plus-13 rating and six power play points. The Shaunavon, Sask., native began the 2018-19 season with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) and played one game and has spent a minimum of 15 games each season in his six-year professional career. In 160 career AHL games, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward owns 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points with 305 penalty minutes.

The move marks the ninth Steelheads ECHL contracted player to be called-up to the AHL this season, joining Ryan Faragher (Stockton, three times), Steve McParland (San Diego, Stockton), Brady Norrish (Texas), Colton Saucerman (Utica), and Kessy's earlier call-up (Manitoba).

