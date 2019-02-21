Americans Trade for Goalie, Motte Reassigned to Allen by Minnesota

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced a trade today with the Fort Wayne Komets.

It's the second time this season that Allen has traded for a goalie from Fort Wayne. Earlier this season, the Americans traded forward JC Campagna to Fort Wayne for goalie Kyle Hayton.

Allen acquired goaltender Lukas Hafner today from Fort Wayne in exchange for future considerations. Hafner played in 26 games for the Komets this season. He also played on two ECHL Kelly Cup Championship teams with the Colorado Eagles.

The 6-foot, 200-pound goalie was born in Toledo, Ohio. He turned 27 years old on February 6th. Hafner played his junior hockey with Marquette of the North American Hockey League, and with Lincoln in the USHL. He played four years of college hockey with Western Michigan in the NCAA.

The Americans are home this weekend for games against the Utah Grizzlies this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Allen Event Center. With the acquisition of Hafner, the club released emergency backup Thomas Hodges.

In another transaction today, the Minnesota Wild have reassigned goalie CJ Motte to the Americans from the Iowa Wild.

