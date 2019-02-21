Adirondack Announces Pair of Roster Moves

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced two transactions this morning. Defenseman Colby Sissons has been re-assigned to the Thunder from the AHL's Binghamton Devils. Additionally, defenseman Desmond Bergin has signed a PTO with the Binghamton Devils.

Sissons, 21, is skating in his first professional season where he has recorded 10 points (2g-8a) in 34 games with the Devils. Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2 blueliner played three-plus years for the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos. The Edmonton, AB native racked up 121 points (22g-99a) in 208 career WHL games, including 125 PIM and a +43 rating.

Bergin, 26, heads to the American Hockey League for the fourth time this season after two stints with Providence and one with Milwaukee earlier this season. The native of Natick, MA has recorded 20 points (7g-13a) from 32 games played and leads all Adirondack defensemen with 0.63 points-per-game. Bergin has skated in 10 career AHL games.

The Thunder are back in action for a trio of games this weekend starting with two at Cool Insuring Arena. Adirondack hosts the Maine Mariners on Friday before the Reading Royals come to town for Law Enforcement Appreciation Night on Saturday evening.

