Houser Backstops 'Clones to Milestone Victory

February 21, 2019





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (37-9-3-3) pushed their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 win over the Wheeling Nailers on Thursday evening. Defenseman Eric Knodel, along with forwards Brady Vail, Vas Glotov, and Mike Marnell scored the goals for the Cyclones. Goaltender Michael Houser stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced in the win, and in the process, became the Cyclones' new franchise leader for wins by a goaltender with 64.

After the Nailers took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from defenseman Kevin Spinozzi , Cincinnati evened up the game on the power play early in the second when Knodel launched a slapshot from the point and score to tie the game, 1-1.

Near the midway mark of the frame, Vail was hooked and hauled down to bring about a penalty shot, and on that penalty shot, he skated in on Nailer goaltender Jordan Ruby and scored to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead.

The Cyclones 2-1 lead held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third Cincinnati tacked on an insurance goal at the 7:52 mark, as Glotov skated around the net and threw a shot off a Wheeling defender in front and into the net to give the Cyclones a 3-1 advantage.

Cincinnati sealed their seventh-straight win a little more than three minutes later when Marnell skated into the slot from the left circle following a pass from Glotov, and he beat Ruby to cement the 4-1 Cyclones win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 34-21 on the evening, while the power play converted on 50% of its chances. The Cyclones next travel to Ft. Wayne on Sunday afternoon to take on the Komets. Face-off is scheduled for 5:00pm ET.

