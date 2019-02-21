Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals

February 21, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Norfolk Admirals

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTION: Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic drafts throughout the Amway Center during tonight's game.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (27-19-3-0) face the Norfolk Admirals (21-25-4-3) for the final time in their six-game regular season series. Orlando sports a 3-2-0-0 record this season against Norfolk, and the Solar Bears are 7-3-0-2 at home against the Admirals since the 2015-16 season, when the Admirals where re-established in the ECHL.

WE MEET AGAIN: Since last playing each other on Jan. 12 at Norfolk, the Solar Bears have gone 8-4-0-0, placing the team in a neck-and-neck race for second place in the South Division with Jacksonville and South Carolina. Over that 12-game span, Alex Schoenborn leads the active roster with 11 points in 11 games. Of the 21 skaters used by Orlando in that stretch, all but two have logged an even or better plus-minus rating. A win tonight for Orlando would lift the Solar Bears (57 points) back into second place, ahead of Jacksonville (58 points).

SPECIAL TEAMS SUCCESS: During the last encounter between the Solar Bears and Admirals on Jan. 12 at the Norfolk Scope, Orlando matched its season-high for power-play goals in a single-game, going 3-for-5 in a 5-4 shootout win. Orlando has gone 4-for-18 (22.2%) with the man advantage through five games this season against Norfolk, a rate that is ahead of Orlando's power play conversion for the whole season (16.6%).

OUELLETTE TO GET FIRST LOOK AT ADMIRALS: Each time the Solar Bears played the Admirals this season, goalie Martin Ouellette was playing in the American Hockey League with the Syracuse Crunch, but the netminder will get his first crack at Norfolk tonight when he starts against the Admirals. Since returning from his most recent stint in the AHL, Ouellette has started all nine games, going 7-2-0 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.

FITZE RIDING STRONG MONTH: Since the start of the month, Dylan Fitze has been enjoying his finest offensive performance. The rookie is second in team scoring for the month with seven points (2g-5a) in six games, and has recorded at least a point in all but one of Orlando's games this month.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in the first game of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint.

Fighting Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:

Gear up for the second half of the 2018-19 season with a Fighting Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four remaining home games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, First Watch, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Saturday, Feb. 23 game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, part of Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Packs start as low as $69.99 - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.