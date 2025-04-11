Thomas Delivers Walk-Off Winner in 1-0 Thriller

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Jared Thomas delivered a two-out single in the ninth inning-his third hit of the night-to plate Jesus Bugarin as Spokane stunned Vancouver, 1-0, in front of 2,575 fans at Avista Stadium for Golf Night presented by Pacific Golf and Turf & 105.7 Now FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

After getting blanked in the season opener, Thomas has now hit safely in his last five games to boost his average to a team-best .348 (8-for-23). The 21-year-old out of Texas also leads the team in OPS (.966), RBI (5), and total bases (12).

Michael Prosecky was nearly untouchable in his second outing of the season, allowing just one hit while striking out seven over four scoreless frames. The bullpen took over after that, with Braxton Hyde, Davis Palermo, and Welinton Herrera combining to keep Vancouver off the board over the game's final five innings.

Jesus Bugarin had two base knocks including a double while Andy Perez, Aidan Longwell, Skyler Messinger, and EJ Andrews Jr. each picked up a hit in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (2-2), Redband (0-1), OFT (0-0), Cafecitos (0-0), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Greys (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, April 11th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Jackson Wentworth (1-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 4.50)

Promotion - Storybook Princess Night: Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters. Plus, kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

