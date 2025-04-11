Messinger's Big Night Powers Spokane in 8-6 Win

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane third baseman Skyler Messinger homered and drove in four as the Indians defeated the Canadians, 8-6, in front of 2,470 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess Night.

TOP PERFORMERS

After the C's jumped on Jordy Vargas for two quick runs in the top of the first, Messinger provided a quick answer for Spokane with a towering three-run shot off Vancouver start Jackson Wentworth. He later added a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to finish the night with a season-high four RBI.

Jared Thomas finished with two hits and two RBI to extend his hitting streak to six games-including three consecutive multi-hit efforts-while Aidan Longwell reached base three times on a pair of singles and walk.

Isaiah Coupet allowed just one earned run over four innings of relief with Welinton Herrera recording a one, two, three ninth inning for his second save of the season.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, April 12th vs. Vancouver - 5:09 p.m. (Gates Open - 4:00 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (0-0, 0.00) vs. Spokane LHP Albert Pacheco (1-0, 0.00)

Promotion - Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU: It's the first Rosauers Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long. Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

