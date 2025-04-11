How to Listen on Friday, 6:50pm at Everett

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Because of a conflict with the Portland Trail Blazers, on Friday, April 11th, the Hops game will NOT air on their flagship radio station (Rip City Radio 620AM), nor on their regular online stream.

Instead it will only air here:

https://www.iheart.com/live/7052

This is the final time this season an entire game will be streaming-only on the alternate stream. Sunday's 4:05PM series finale at Everett may see the early portion of the broadcast on the alt stream only, depending on when coverage of the Blazers' season finale ends.

The remainder of the Hops' 132-game schedule will air as normal on Rip City Radio 620AM and RipCityRadio.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.