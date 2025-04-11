Emeralds Walk It off for 2nd Time in 3 Nights

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Emeralds secured a walk off victory for the 2nd time in 3 games. Charlie Szykowny was the hero on Tuesday night, and Quinn McDaniel was able to step up and be a hero as he delivered a walk off double in the bottom of the 9th to score 2 runs and give the Emeralds the 7-6 victory.

So far through the first 3 games this series, it's had 2 extra inning games as well as 2 walk offs. It's been nail-biter after nail-biter and the two teams delivered on that once again tonight. Bo Davidson got the scoring started tonight with a moonshot out to right center field to give the Ems the early 1-0 lead.

The Dust Devils fought back with 2 runs in the top of the 4th and a run in the top of the 5th. The Emeralds continued to battle after Charlie Szykowny brought home a run on a groundout and Scott Bandura hit a sac-fly to tie up the game at 3. Zane Zielinski had his first professional hit as he singled over the 1st baseman's head to give the Ems the 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the 7th Davidson belted his 2nd home run of the game. The Dust Devils continued to battle as they tied up the game at 5 in the top of the 8th. Rio Foster singled to give Tri-City a 1-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

On Wednesday the Emeralds were able to deliver a walk off win in 10 innings. Last night, they dropped a tough 1-run game in extras. Tonight, it came at no surprise as there was more 9th inning drama. After a quick out to start the inning, Jonah Cox singled and stole 2nd base. James Tibbs III then drew a walk to put the game winning run on. They had a double-steal which led the Dust Devils to intentionally walk Szykowny to load up the bases. After battling with 2 strikes, McDaniel ripped a double on a line to right center field to score a pair of runs and send the fans home happy with their 2nd walk off win in just 3 nights.

The Emeralds will be back for a double-header tomorrow. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM. It is Wildlife Safari night as well as appearances from Pete the Cat. The Emeralds will be wearing their Exploding Whale Jerseys for game 1. Wildlife Safari will be bringing out a cheetah on the field in between the two 7-inning games.

#RootedHere

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.