Emeralds Walk It off for 2nd Time in 3 Nights
April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
Eugene, OR - The Emeralds secured a walk off victory for the 2nd time in 3 games. Charlie Szykowny was the hero on Tuesday night, and Quinn McDaniel was able to step up and be a hero as he delivered a walk off double in the bottom of the 9th to score 2 runs and give the Emeralds the 7-6 victory.
So far through the first 3 games this series, it's had 2 extra inning games as well as 2 walk offs. It's been nail-biter after nail-biter and the two teams delivered on that once again tonight. Bo Davidson got the scoring started tonight with a moonshot out to right center field to give the Ems the early 1-0 lead.
The Dust Devils fought back with 2 runs in the top of the 4th and a run in the top of the 5th. The Emeralds continued to battle after Charlie Szykowny brought home a run on a groundout and Scott Bandura hit a sac-fly to tie up the game at 3. Zane Zielinski had his first professional hit as he singled over the 1st baseman's head to give the Ems the 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the 7th Davidson belted his 2nd home run of the game. The Dust Devils continued to battle as they tied up the game at 5 in the top of the 8th. Rio Foster singled to give Tri-City a 1-run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.
On Wednesday the Emeralds were able to deliver a walk off win in 10 innings. Last night, they dropped a tough 1-run game in extras. Tonight, it came at no surprise as there was more 9th inning drama. After a quick out to start the inning, Jonah Cox singled and stole 2nd base. James Tibbs III then drew a walk to put the game winning run on. They had a double-steal which led the Dust Devils to intentionally walk Szykowny to load up the bases. After battling with 2 strikes, McDaniel ripped a double on a line to right center field to score a pair of runs and send the fans home happy with their 2nd walk off win in just 3 nights.
The Emeralds will be back for a double-header tomorrow. First pitch is set for 5:05 PM. It is Wildlife Safari night as well as appearances from Pete the Cat. The Emeralds will be wearing their Exploding Whale Jerseys for game 1. Wildlife Safari will be bringing out a cheetah on the field in between the two 7-inning games.
#RootedHere
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from April 11, 2025
- Messinger's Big Night Powers Spokane in 8-6 Win - Spokane Indians
- Emeralds Walk It off for 2nd Time in 3 Nights - Eugene Emeralds
- Emerson Hits Safely Twice, Drives In Two During AquaSox Loss - Everett AquaSox
- Seesaw in Spokane Ends with C's on Bottom - Vancouver Canadians
- How to Listen on Friday, 6:50pm at Everett - Hillsboro Hops
- Crazy Eight: Hops' Eight-Run Inning Leads to Win - Hillsboro Hops
- Springtime Fun at the Ballpark - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview - Everett AquaSox
- Dust Devils Turn Tables, Down Emeralds in Ten - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Emeralds Drop Game 2 in Extra Innings - Eugene Emeralds
- Cleveland, Beilenson And Sosa Excel In 8-4 Sox Loss - Everett AquaSox
- Thomas Delivers Walk-Off Winner in 1-0 Thriller - Spokane Indians
- Missed Chances Land C's on Wrong Side of Walk-Off - Vancouver Canadians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.