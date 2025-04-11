Springtime Fun at the Ballpark

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







Your Dust Devils are off and running with a fresh baseball season! Be sure to join all the fun this coming week at Gesa Stadium - Midday Matinee baseball, Thirsty Thursday, Family Feast, Fireworks, Easter at the Ballpark, and more! Read on to learn more and get your tickets now. Don't miss any of the action as baseball returns to the Tri-Cities for 2025!

Tuesday, April 15th

6:30 pm

Coca-Cola Tuesday

presented by Coca-Cola

Kick the homestand off right by enjoying 21 oz. Coca-Cola beverages for only $2.50! It's the best way to treat yourself and relax at the ballpark on a weeknight.

Wednesday, April 16th

3:30 pm

Midday Matinee

Go ahead. Duck out of work early, or head straight to the ballpark right after school. It's a Midday Matinee at Gesa Stadium! Don't miss the only weekday afternoon game of the season with a 3:30 first pitch.

Thursday, August 17th

6:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday

It's back! The first Thirsty Thursday of the season! Make sure to be here for special drink prices all night long - $3 12 oz. Domestic Beers, $4 Premium Beers, and $3 21 oz. Coca-Cola drinks can be yours when gates open at 5:30 pm.

Friday, April 18th

6:30 pm

Family Feast Night

Every Friday at Gesa Stadium is Family Feast Night, when you and your family can pick up $2.50 hot dogs, bags of chips, ice cream sandwiches, Laffy Taffy, and 21 oz. Coca-Cola soft drinks all night long. Bring the family and feast like royalty!

Saturday, April 19th

6:30 pm

Postgame Fireworks

presented by BNSF Railway

For the first time this season, your Dust Devils play as the fan-favorite Columbia River Rooster Tails! Come for the fun uniforms that celebrate local hydroplane racing and stay for a postgame fireworks show, thanks to BNSF Railway!

Sunday, April 20th

1:30 pm

Easter with the Dust Devils

It's Easter Sunday! At the ballpark! Celebrate alongside your family with a special pregame Easter Brunch and a postgame Easter Egg Hunt for all kids 12 and under! A day for making memories.

To register for Easter Brunch, visit this LINK or call the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789.

Gates open one hour before first pitch: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 5:30 pm, Wednesday at 2:30 pm, and Sunday at 12:30 pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the OFFICIAL SITE - www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!

