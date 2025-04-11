Seesaw in Spokane Ends with C's on Bottom

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA - In a game with four lead changes and a combined 14 runs on 17 hits, the Canadians ran out of chances and fell to 3-4 on the season after an 8-6 loss to the Spokane Indians [COL] at Avista Stadium Friday night.

The C's launched the opening salvo when Sean Keys hit a two-run homer in the top of the first, but the Indians answered back with a three-run shot in the bottom of the frame to make it 3-2. After Spokane added another in the second, Vancouver rallied to tie the game in the top of the third. Je'Von Ward was plunked and Keys was hit by a pitch, setting up an RBI single from Victor Arias. A ground ball double play scored a run in the next at bat to even the tally at four apiece.

A two-out walk, two steals and a single put the Rockies affiliate back in front in the fourth before Jay Harry continued his torrid start to the season with a lead-off bomb in the fifth. That would be the last time the C's found themselves even; the Indians took the lead for good in the seventh by taking advantage of three hits, two steals, a walk and a run-scoring balk to lead 8-5 going into the penultimate stanza.

Vancouver's rally in the eighth mustered one run after Nick Goodwin singled with runners on and two outs, but that proved to be all. The Canadians were set down in order in the ninth and lost 8-6.

After dropping three of the first four with Spokane this week, the C's are in need of consecutive wins to escape the Spokane Valley with a series split. They send #16 Blue Jays prospect Juaron Watts-Brown to the slope Saturday night to get back in the win column. First pitch is at 5:09 p.m.

