Dust Devils Turn Tables, Down Emeralds in Ten

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull

EUGENE - The Tri-City Dust Devils (2-3) and Eugene Emeralds (2-3) found nine innings not enough for a second straight night, but this time the visitors plated their runner and held their opponent off the board to cinch a 7-6 win in ten innings and even the series at a game apiece.

CF Anthony Scull's two-out line drive RBI single off Eugene reliever Ian Villers (0-1) scored pinch-runner Caleb Ketchup for what ended up the winning run. Tri-City lefty Dylan Phillips (1-0) threw three innings of relief and got the win, including a 1-2-3 bottom of the 9th to send the game to extra innings. Jake Smith got the final three outs in the 10th for his first save of the year.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Trailing 2-0 in the top of the 4th, the Dust Devils scored four times to take the lead. 2B Adrian Placencia's RBI single the opposite way to left got Tri-City on the board, with Scull tying the game later in the frame on a cue shot infield single up the third base line. 1B Ryan Nicholson and RF Randy De Jesus both took bases loaded walks to give the visitors the lead and extend it.

-Nicholson had his best game at the plate for the Dust Devils, driving in three runs and reaching base four times. The lefty's single up the middle in the 6th stretched the lead to 5-2, and his double down the right field line in the 8th tied the game at 6-6 after the Emeralds had briefly taken the lead back.

-Starter Austin Gordon went four innings for a second straight professional outing, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out six along the way. The righty, a 4th round pick of the Angels in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Clemson, issued only one walk to limit Eugene offensively.

-Tri-City pitchers struck out 15 Emeralds at the plate, the most in a single game this year (including last night's 10-inning contest). The punchouts helped the Dust Devils end a three-game losing streak and get back into the middle of the Northwest League pack early in the year.

FRIDAY NIGHT'S ALRIGHT FOR...BASEBALL

Game three of the six-game series between Tri-City and Eugene has again been scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start Friday at PK Park. Right-hander Victor Mederos (0-1, 1.93 ERA) takes the hill for the Dust Devils, countered by righty Josh Bostick (0-0, 5.40 ERA) of the Emeralds.

The Dust Devils Pregame Show begins at 6:15 p.m., leading up to first pitch, and can be heard for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app.

The team returns home after Sunday's 4:05 p.m. finale to host the Everett AquaSox for six games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, April 15, at Gesa Stadium. For tickets for both the upcoming Everett series, and all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

